Free Fire MAX Monson Orakii calendar revealed

Monson Orakii is the latest addition to cosmetic brands in Free Fire MAX, boasting a wide range of exclusive items and collections. As a result, several exciting cosmetics will be incorporated into the battle royale title in the near future. Subsequently, Garena has released an entire calendar highlighting the schedule for their release.

The Voidborne Gloo Wall skin is the very first item to be made available on the game's Indian server and is scheduled to remain accessible until February 21, 2023. Additionally, two other events are slated to commence in the coming days, featuring an alluring set of rewards.

You may read through the following section for more elaborate details of the upcoming Free Fire MAX event and its corresponding rewards.

Free Fire MAX Monson Orakii Calendar and events explored

Monson Orakii Wall (February 15, 2023 – February 21, 2023)

This Gloo Wall skin is available in the game (Image via Garena)

The new event featuring the Voidborne Gloo Wall skin is already live today and essentially involves the expenditure of diamonds to unlock the required locks and receive the Gloo Wall skin. The price for unlocking one lock starts at nine diamonds, which will gradually increase.

The final lock guarantees a grand prize and is priced at 399 diamonds. Consequently, the overall cost of acquiring all of the event's items is 575 diamonds. If you do so, you'll receive four other rewards as well, including a voucher and backpack skin.

M.O. Ring (February 18, 2023 – March 3, 2023)

The leaks of the M.O. Ring surfaced a few days ago, and this Luck Royale will soon be making its way into the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It's set to feature three exclusive bundles – Silent Statement, Void Genotype, and Lacuna Genotype.

On top of this, the Essential Turtleneck will be up for grabs as well. This is similar to the previously available Densho Ring and the ongoing DMC Ring. You can spend diamonds to either collect tokens or a particular cosmetic. Considering the price of spins from previous events, a single spin will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 11 will cost 200.

Monson Orakii Top-Up (February 20, 2023 – February 26, 2023)

The backpack and sickle will be available for free (Image via Garena)

The Voidborne Backpack and Voidborn Sickle will be available for free at the Monson Orakii Top-Up event. You simply have to purchase the required diamonds in Free Fire MAX while the event's accessible to obtain these two items.

Recent trends show that the requirements are expected to be set at 100 and 300 diamonds, respectively. Additionally, only the backpack provides brand points, while the sickle doesn't contribute in this direction.

