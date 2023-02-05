Free Fire Monson Orakii Token Wheel leaked

With each passing day, new Free Fire leaks appear to have surfaced online, with information about the Monson Orakii Token Wheel being the latest addition to the list. According to the same, a new Luck Royale could soon be incorporated into the battle royale title featuring attractive items from the new Trend+ outfit.

Such leaks give the community hope of obtaining attractive outfits to add to their existing in-game collection. The leaks come from two popular sources, Pureleaks OFC and KnightClown, providing details of multiple leaks that have turned out to be accurate.

Garena included the new Monson Drakii brand preview in the Trend+ system but is yet to announce the release of the outfit in the battle royale title. Thus, this move by the developers lends credibility to the leaks.

The following section provides all available leaks about the Monson Orakii Tokens in Free Fire MAX.

Monson Orakii Token Wheel to soon be available in Free Fire

In a recent Instagram post, the two data miners shared leaks of the new upcoming Free Fire MAX Monson Orakii Token Wheel, featuring the new Trend+ bundle. From the shared video, the Luck Royale appears to be similar to the Densho Ring that launched Densho-themed items in late January 2023.

The post explicitly mentions that the main entrance bundle, i.e., Void Genotype Bundle, is confirmed, although the same cannot be said for other items. Additionally, users will have diamonds to receive the outfit or a specific token that can be traded for the rewards.

Besides the details mentioned above, the data miners have not shared any particular date for the event’s release in the battle royale title.

The price of spins is expected to be the same as the previous Densho Ring, with a spin costing 20 diamonds and a pack of 11 priced at 200 diamonds.

These are merely leaks, and hence not all information in this article may be accurate.

Monson Orakii brand in Free Fire

Monson Orakii features the following items (Image via Garena)

Monson Orakii is a new brand in Free Fire, and players can check it out through the Trend+ system in the battle royale title. It features the following items:

Silent Statement Bundle

Void Genotype Bundle

Lacuna Genotype Bundle

Black Turtleneck

White Turtleneck

Essential Turtleneck

Nightlife Hoodie

Voidborne Backpack

Gloo Wall – Voidborne

Each has an associated brand point; gamers can collect 200 of these to receive a free Antique Tempo Loot Box.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title.

