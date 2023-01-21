Free Fire Densho Ring: How to get Stormwrath Kami Bundle and more rewards (MAX version)

The Densho Ring Luck Royale has arrived in Free Fire MAX, and the developers have released four exquisite Densho outfits as well as various additional cosmetics. These clothes not only enhance a character's look but also provide unique effects that are activated after knocking down, attacking, or eliminating an opponent.

The Luck Royale kicked off on January 21, 2023, and gamers must spend diamonds to obtain the outfit. Players have until February 3 to get the Densho cosmetics in Free Fire MAX.

Densho Ring commences on Free Fire MAX Indian server

Like other Luck Royales, Densho Ring is also a gacha where gamers can spend diamonds to make spins and acquire rewards at random. A single spin is priced at 20 diamonds, while a 10+1 spins pack will cost 200 diamonds.

The prize pool as part of the Densho Ring Luck Royale is as follows:

Luminus Bat

Straw Hat Backpack

Luminus Kami Bundle

Nightfire Kami Bundle

Serpent Kami Bundle

Stormwrath Kami Bundle

1x Elder Kami Token

2x Elder Kami Token

3x Elder Kami Token

5x Elder Kami Token

10x Elder Kami Token

200x Elder Kami Token

The prize pool of the ongoing Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Since this is a Luck Royale, there is no guarantee of winning a specific reward. However, you don't have to worry if you haven't received your favorite costume since you can trade any Elder Kami Tokens you've obtained in the exchange section of the Luck Royale for rewards.

The items available in the section alongside the token requirements are listed below:

Stormwrath Kami Bundle – 200x Elder Kami Token

Nightfire Kami Bundle – 200x Elder Kami Token

Luminus Kami Bundle – 150x Elder Kami Token

Serpent Kami Bundle – 150x Elder Kami Token

Straw Hat Backpack – 40x Elder Kami Token

Luminus Bat – 40x Elder Kami Token

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: February 28, 2023) – 8x Elder Kami Token

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: February 28, 2023) – 8x Elder Kami Token

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate – 5x Elder Kami Token

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate – 5x Elder Kami Token

Bonfire – 1x Elder Kami Token

Gamers can redeem the tokens for attractive items (Image via Garena)

Steps to get rewards from the Free Fire MAX Densho Ring event

You can follow the instructions outlined in the following section to receive rewards through the newly added Densho Ring event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by utilizing the menu on the left.

Select Densho Kami from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select Densho Kami from the menu.

Step 3: Make the preferred number of spins by spending diamonds to receive the rewards.

You can continue making spins until you have obtained the outfit or collected enough Elder Kami Tokens.

Step 4: If you want to trade tokens for an outfit, click the exchange tab on the top-right corner of the screen and choose an outfit.

Click on the exchange button to receive the reward (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Click on the yellow Exchange button to complete the transaction.

The exact cost of obtaining the rewards from this Luck Royale cannot be determined. Some may only need to spend a few hundred diamonds, while others may need several thousand.

