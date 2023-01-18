Free Fire Densho Top-Up guide: How to get gun skin and mythic backpack for free

Top-ups have proven to be an essential part of Free Fire and are a great way for players to acquire new cosmetics and upgrades. These are limited-time events that can be taken advantage of to edge others when playing missions.

Garena hardly disappoints when it comes to rolling out top-up events as they are launched at regular intervals, allowing players to purchase diamonds (purchasable currency) and own the items offered under the top-up event.

Several hours ago, Garena launched the Densho Top-up for Free Fire MAX, which comes with a unique gun skin and mythic backpack. The event will be open until January 23, 2023, allowing players ample time to purchase diamonds and earn a new gun skin and a backpack.

The Densho Top-Up event will be live until January 23, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Here are the two rewards that players can claim through the Densho Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX:

Serpent Kami M82B: Unlock with a top-up of 100 diamonds.

Serpent Kami M82B (Image via Garena)

Serpent Backpack: Unlock with a top-up of 300 diamonds.

Serpent Backpack (Image via Garena)

These rewards give your avatar a distinctive look and can be claimed for free, albeit there will be a requirement to purchase a specified amount of diamonds.

Steps to purchase Densho top-up rewards in Free Fire

Here's how you can purchase diamonds and claim rewards via the Densho Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX app on your mobile device and log into your account.

Step 2: Click on the Densho Top-Up link on the right side of the home screen.

Densho Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You will be directed to the page below after clicking on the link. You can check the gun skin and backpack before clicking the top-up button.

Check out the Densho Top-Up rewards here (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After clicking the Top-Up button, you will be redirected to a page where you can purchase the required diamonds to redeem your items.

400 diamonds can be purchased for the Densho Top-Up (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, the Serpent Kami M82B gun skin is priced at 100 diamonds, while the Serpent Backpack costs 300 diamonds. However, you can purchase both items for just 300 diamonds as they are successive. Hence, buying the backpack will also count towards buying the gun skin.

Depending on your preference, you can purchase 300 diamonds or spend INR 240 to get 310 diamonds.

Step 5: Confirm your preferred payment method and complete the process to obtain the diamonds.

Step 6: Now that you have sufficient diamonds, head to the "Top-Up Event" tab to claim your Densho Top-Up rewards.

After receiving the items, the M82B gun skin can be found and equipped under the weapon section, while the Serpent Backpack can be accessed under the vault section. Additionally, owning the Serpent Backpack offers a few brand points that will help you progress through the game quickly.

