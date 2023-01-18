How to purchase Free Fire diamonds to get free Serpent Backpack and more from Densho Top-Up (MAX version)

Garena has returned with Densho Top-Up now that the Mystery Top-Up has concluded in Free Fire MAX. This event commemorates the debut of the new Densho brand in the Trend+ System.

You may add M82B - Serpent Kami and Serpent Backpack to your collection of in-game cosmetics by purchasing the specified number of diamonds. The event began today, January 18, 2023, and you have until January 23, 2023, to collect the cosmetics.

Steps to purchase diamonds for the Free Fire MAX Densho Top-Up to get free rewards

The newly added Densho Top-Up brings new themed cosmetics into Free Fire MAX. Like any other top-up event, you must purchase a few diamonds to meet the thresholds. The bar for the current event is set relatively low at 300 diamonds.

As there is no expenditure of premium currency, the items associated with these events are considered free; nonetheless, you must obtain the specified quantity of diamonds to get them.

You may follow the instructions described below to acquire rewards through the newly incorporated top-up event in Free Fire MAX:

You can purchase 300 diamonds for the Densho Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX’s top-up section by clicking on the diamond icon at the top.

Step 2: Select the appropriate diamond pack and complete the payment to receive diamonds in your account.

The exact prerequisites and their accompanying rewards are as follows:

The backpack and gun skin are available on purchase of 300 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free M82B – Serpent Kami

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Serpent Backpack

You can easily meet the set of two requirements by purchasing 300 diamonds, which enhances the overall value proposition of the top-up. Furthermore, you may essentially stick to a purchase of 310 diamonds that is priced at INR 240 to claim both items for free.

Going forward, purchasing any higher denomination will not offer the best value. In such cases, you may quantity required for the ongoing event and rest at the start of the next top-up event to get the maximum value from the event and also receive additional rewards.

Step 3: Once the purchase is complete, you will be eligible to acquire the rewards.

Step 4: Access the event section and head to the Densho top-up section from the menu.

Select the Densho Top-Up from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select the Densho Top-Up section from the available tabs.

Step 6: Press the claim button next to the M82B – Serpent Kami and Serpent Backpack depending on the diamonds you have purchased.

The M82B skin will be available in the weapon section, while the backpack can be accessed through the vault section. Additionally, you will receive a few brand points upon acquiring the Serpent Backpack, which will also help you progress to get the exclusive brand cosmetic free of cost.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes