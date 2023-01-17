How to get free Fruity Cuts Skyboard from Free Fire MAX Booyah Hunt event

After the release of the Free Fire MAX OB38 update, Garena introduced a new event series called Blaze of Glory, which features enticing cosmetics that players may obtain free of charge. Booyah Hunt offers players the chance to acquire Skyboards and other valuable rewards among the new events added to the game.

A highlight of the event will be the fruit-themed Fruity Cuts Skyboard. It is simple to complete, as you only have to win a specified number of victories to reap all the rewards.

Guide to getting rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Booyah Hunt event

The release of the Booyah Hunt event has undoubtedly got everyone engaged in Free Fire MAX again. The developers launched it on January 17, 2023, and it will be accessible on the Indian server until January 21, 2023. These days, you need to accumulate a certain number of victories to become eligible for attractive rewards.

The exact set of requirements and their corresponding rewards in the event are as follows:

The three requirements of the new event (Image via Garena)

Get Booyah three times to get a free Random Loadout Loot Crate

Get Booyah five times to get a free Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023)

Get Booyah ten times to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023) and Fruity Cut Skyboard

You only have to complete 10 Booyahs before the event is live in Free Fire MAX. All the requirements are successive, and a single victory will be counted towards all the milestones.

All the items combined in the event are valuable. If you want to purchase these through the store, these will certainly set you back with at least a few hundred diamonds, if not more.

Steps to get rewards from the event in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the set of instructions outlined below to acquire vouchers and Skyboard from the newly added Booyah quest event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load up your Free Fire account and then head to the preferred game mode to complete the Booyah requirement for the event.

Step 2: Once you have gained the required Booyahs, head to the events area of the battle royale title.

Select the Blaze of Glory section from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select Blaze of Glory from the horizontal menu at the top. Click on the Booyah Hunt tab from the available events.

Step 4: Press on the claim beside the corresponding rewards as per the requirements you have fulfilled.

Upon accomplishing all the requirements, you will receive the vouchers, which must be utilized through the Luck Royale by the end of February 2023. Additionally, you may finally equip the surfboard skin through the vault section.

The event offers free gun skin (Image via Garena)

On top of this, a separate event also provides free gun skins. Gamers have to complete their daily missions to acquire tokens and exchange them for free attractive rewards. A separate BR Damage Challenge event also features an esthetically pleasing grenade skin.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes