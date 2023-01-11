New Free Fire MAX Penta Flip event releases Candid Casuals Bundle 

After the recent OB38 update of Free Fire MAX, developers have already started adding new content to the game. Among the latest introductions is the unique Penta Flip event, which will last for one week.

Users will have to spend diamonds during the event to get two costume bundles and other exclusive items, including a Gloo Wall skin. Since the rewards are guaranteed in a certain number of flips, this is an excellent opportunity for those who possess a considerable amount of the in-game currency.

Here's a detailed guide on the latest Penta Flip is provided.

Free Fire MAX Penta Flip event access and rewards

The Penta Flip event began today in Free Fire MAX and will continue until January 18, 2023. In addition to the five guaranteed grand prizes, there will be four more incentives up for grabs, which may include weapon loot crates and more.

There are five grand prizes in the event:

Candid Casuals Bundle

Gloo Wall - Sand Castle

Polaroid Loot Box

Seaduck Backpack

Cutie Casuals Bundle

Candid Casuals Bundle is first added to the decks (Image via Garena)

The Candid Casuals Bundle is initially added to players' decks, and a grand prize gets introduced whenever they flip a card. All five top prizes will be made available after the first five rounds, and after nine rounds of flips, every reward will be guaranteed.

Here is a breakdown of the costs associated with the various flips that players may perform to get all of the available rewards:

1st flip – 9 diamonds

2nd flip – 19 diamonds

3rd flip – 29 diamonds

4th flip – 49 diamonds

5th flip – 69 diamonds

6th flip – 99 diamonds

7th flip – 199 diamonds

8th flip – 299 diamonds

9th flip – 499 diamonds

As a result, the total cost of acquiring the Candid Casuals Bundle, Cutie Casuals Bundle, Gloo Wall Sand Castle, and other items would be 1271 diamonds. This deal is excellent because similar items often cost several thousand diamonds altogether.

Steps to access Penta Flip event in Free Fire

Players may follow the steps outlined below to access the Penta Flip event in Free Fire:

Step 1: As a first step, you may boot up the game on your device.

Step 2: Once the battle royale title has opened up, tap on the Calendar icon on the right side of the lobby screen.

Click on the "Calendar" icon present on the right side (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Penta Flip event under the Events section. Upon doing so, tap the Go button to head to the particular interface.

Click on the Go button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, you may click the Shuffle button and start making the spins.

You can later equip the received rewards and flaunt them in-game.

