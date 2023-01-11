How to get free permanent gun skin in Free Fire MAX (OB38 version)

Garena has launched the latest Free Fire MAX OB38 update and the latest ranked Clash Squad season. The developers have arranged for additional incentives that you may gain by playing this mode.

The rewards include attractive permanent gun skins, Merciless Necromancer Wookpecker, Phantom Assassin SCAR, and more Wilderness Hunter UMP. These have caught the gamers’ attention as the developers rarely provide an opportunity to acquire such skins for free.

Guide to getting free permanent gun skin in Free Fire MAX

The new Free Gun Skin event kicked off on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on January 11, 2023, and will be available until January 26, 2023, which is quite a few days on hand. As part of the event, you will have to collect a special Fiery Phoenix Token by completing special daily missions and then exchange these for rewards.

The list of daily missions is as follows:

Mission involves playing Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Play 1 CS-Ranked match to get 1x Fiery Phoenix Token

Play 3 CS-Ranked matches to get 1x Fiery Phoenix Token

Play 7 CS-Ranked matches to get 2x Fiery Phoenix Token

Once you have collected enough tokens from the missions, you may exchange them for attractive rewards. The list of available items alongside their corresponding token requirements are as follows:

Besides gun skins, a number of other rewards are also up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer: 50x Fiery Phoenix Token

SCAR – Phantom Assassin: 50x Fiery Phoenix Token

UMP – Wilderness Hunter: 50x Fiery Phoenix Token

Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023): 10x Fiery Phoenix Token

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023): 6x Fiery Phoenix Token

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023): 6x Fiery Phoenix Token

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate: 6x Fiery Phoenix Token

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate: 6x Fiery Phoenix Token

Merciless Necromancer Weapon Loot Crate: 6x Fiery Phoenix Token

Random Loadout Loot Crate: 3x Fiery Phoenix Token

Pet Food: 3x Fiery Phoenix Token

First, you should attempt to get their favorite gun skin and only then strive for other rewards.

Steps to collect the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event

You may follow the steps given in the following section to collect the rewards through the newly added event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load Free Fire Max and head to the event section by clicking on the calendar icon.

Select the new event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Blaze of Glory tab from the horizontal menu and select Free Gun Skin

Step 3: Click on the Daily Missions tab to collect the rewards for your completed missions

Step 4: Once you have accumulated enough Fiery Phoenix Tokens, select the Exchange Store section.

Step 5: Click on the button beside the rewards to receive them for free.

Lastly, you may equip the gun skin from the weapon section of the game. You should not miss out on this opportunity to acquire attractive rewards for free, as each of these costs at least a few hundred diamonds, if not thousands.

