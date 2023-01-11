Free Fire OB38 maintenance and update schedule for India (MAX version)

The Free Fire MAX OB38 patch is on the horizon. It is only a matter of a few hours before players can experience the newest features in the title. However, before this happens, a lengthy maintenance period will take place, making the game unavailable for a long spell.

This downtime is necessary to smoothly transition to the latest version of FF MAX. One can resume playing the game as soon as the break ends.

Indian servers to be taken down this morning for Free Fire MAX OB38 update

The maintenance schedule for the FF MAX OB38 patch (Indian server) has officially been announced by the game developers (Image via Garena)

Garena has revealed the maintenance schedule for the Indian Free Fire MAX server.

Servers will be taken offline on the morning of January 11, 2023, for the OB38 update. They will remain inaccessible until later in the evening. The exact maintenance time is as follows:

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30)

The maintenance may be completed a few hours earlier or later than announced. However, during this server downtime, players will not be able to access the game, irrespective of whether they have downloaded the update.

Free Fire MAX OB38 update schedule

Usually, an FF MAX update starts rolling out a few hours after the commencement of maintenance.

Players can expect the OB38 patch to be available for download between 11:00 am and 1:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Even if they have downloaded the patch, they will have to wait for the servers to return online to enjoy the new features.

Update rewards

All the rewards available as part of the New Patch Missions (Image via Garena)

Garena has also announced a set of new patch missions, each providing attractive rewards. They will start today and will reward players for trying out the new changes in the patch.

One can get the following rewards from now until January 18, 2023:

Login once – Skyler (7d trial card)

Login once – Kenta (7d trial card)

Eliminate two enemies with Trogon – Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with M60 – Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with MAC10 – Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with Parafal – Cosmic Bounty Hunter (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot crate

Players can expect more events and rewards in the latest version of the battle royale title.

