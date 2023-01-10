Free Fire OB38 Early Patch Notes: New character, pet, Weapon Leaderboard, and more

Garena will drop the much-awaited Free Fire OB38 on January 11, 2023. Following prevailing trends, prior to the patch release, the developers launched the Kelly Show, an animated talk show highlighting the upcoming changes.

It provides gamers with a broad picture of what will come with the launch of the upcoming patch. The developers have brought multiple quality-of-life improvements alongside several new features in both BR and CS modes.

Free Fire OB38 Early Patch Notes

Weapon Leaderboard

Weapon leaderboard will make the game more competitive (Image via Garena)

The Weapon Leaderboard will be one of the newest additions to the game and will make the entire experience even more competitive. This will be based on a particular region and celebrate the players' achievements with a particular firearm.

Games will gain a few combat points after winning the ranked game. Those with the highest points will be displayed on the leaderboard alongside several other places.

Weapon adjustments

Weapon Adjustments is a major part of the upcoming update (Image via Garena)

Weapon balance is a key component of the upcoming Free Fire OB38 update. The following firearms will receive the buff:

AUG

MAC10

M60

Parafal

MAC10

Shield Gun

Trogon Shotgun

G36 – Assault

However, the M79 grenade launcher will receive a nerf to bring it slightly at par with the available options in the battle royale title.

New Clash Squad season and rewards

Golden MAC10 will also be available in the coming days (Image via Garena)

With the new Free Fire update, Season 17 of Clash Squad will begin globally. As usual, the developers will release a new Golden skin that can be obtained by attaining the Gold 3 rank in the upcoming season. This time, individuals will get the MAC10 skin.

Locked Arsenal in BR mode

Arsenal will feature high-tier loot (Image via Garena)

Garena will add new locked arsenals to every Free Fire map. This is set to provide a better mid-game objective for players with an option to collect high-tier loot and set a point of contention. These areas will be locked and may only be accessed using keys scattered on the map.

Vehicle Adjustments

Vehicles will also be improved in the update (Image via Garena)

The vehicle's speed and HP will be enhanced with the Free Fire OB38 update, as they were underperforming previously. However, to compensate for this, the damage has been nerfed.

Battlecard feature in Battle Royale mode

Battlecards will be displayed on the loading screen (Image via Garena)

Free Fire players can create and display their Battle Cards (stats and playstyles). It will be displayed on the loading screen before every match.

Reworked in-game communication

In-game communications will be refined (Image via Garena)

In the Free Fire OB38 update, Garena will deliver a far more refined version of the communication system. The comms key may be dragged over the environment and on-screen buttons to deliver a brief message to the team.

New preset strategy pages

Players will have two preset strategies (Image via Garena)

With the introduction of the Free Fire OB38 update, players will have access to two preset pages where they may pre-select their skill sets and load-outs. The developers have also included a list of the most popular options to avoid uncertainty.

Return of the Big Head mode

Big Head mode will be making a comeback (Image via Garena)

The revamped version of Big Head mode will return to the battle royale mode. Individuals will acquire buffs by eliminating opponents; however, the head size will gradually increase.

CS Improvement and BR items

The Clash Squad mode will receive a new update of moving safe zone that allows for more dynamic gameplay.

Two new BR mode equipment, i.e., Jammer and Loot Radar, will also be added to the game. The former blocks the detection within the map from UAVs, Clu, and Otho, while the latter offers the location of loot around the game.

Character changes

Kenta and Skyler will undergo ability rework to improve the overall experience. Additionally, all skill slots will become open to individuals. Santino character and Kactus pet will also become available.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire. Instead, they may experience the same features in the MAX version, which is not among the restricted applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes