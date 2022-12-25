List of Free Fire Advance Server features to expect in OB38 update

With the release of the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server, Garena has set the stage for a future update's release. The newly released client enables players to test out various features ahead of the official release and submit feedback to ensure that the update provides a great gaming experience.

The Advance Server kicked off on December 23, 2022, and gamers who have received the Activation Code have jumped into the client. Among the features available are a mystery character, a pet, and more.

Here are a few features from the Advance Server that may make their way into the battle royale title with the next OB38 update.

Disclaimer: It is important to note that not all the features from the Advance Server make their way into the battle royale title with the update.

List of Free Fire Advance Server features to expect in the OB38 update

Mystery character

Previous Advance Servers have featured at least one mystery character (Image via Garena)

Free Fire OB38 Advance Server houses a mystery character similar to the previous iterations. The previous patches have included at least one new character, and hence, the prospects of this character making its way into the game have increased significantly.

It is armed with the Shape Splitter ability, which launches a 150 HP model for a duration of 5 seconds. Moreover, users have the ability to teleport to the location of this mannequin. The ability in the Advance Server comes equipped with a 100 second cooldown at the initial level. In comparison, this is set to 60 seconds at level 6.

New Pet

Katcus pet is likely to be added with the update (Image via Garena)

Kactus pet is the second feature expected to become available in the Free Fire OB38 update. The Advance Server restores 10 EP per second after the user remains still for 8 seconds. However, this restoration will stop after EP 100 is restored or when they move.

As players level up this pet, the requirements of standing still reduce to only 6 seconds, while all other options will remain constant. Since previous updates have often included a pet, gamers can expect Kactus to be available in the OB38 update.

Battle Royale optimization

Multiple features might be added with the OB38 update (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's gameplay has become slightly monotonous for the players, and to make the gameplay engaging, the developers have brought in multiple changes in the BR mode in Advance Server. All of these are expected to be added to the new update.

These enhancements include a unique Loot Radar that detects nearby supplies. Additionally, a new device tab, including a Gloo Wall-making system, will be accessible. The primary purpose of this item is to recharge the particular utility. The loading page is also further improvised to provide more details.

Better in-game communication

Effective in-game communication has been a challenge in Free Fire. To resolve the issue, Garena is testing several optimizations in this regard. This includes but is not limited to quicker message options, a drag-and-drop pin button, and more.

Additionally, more color tags are displayed for teammates within the Advance Server, providing clarity. This should make in-game communication more accessible with the OB38 update.

CS mode character buff

The available buffs in the Clash Squad modes (Image via Garena)

To spice up the Clash Squad gameplay, the developers have implemented a character buff system in the Advance Server. The feature allows individuals to select a buff at the start of the match to add a layer to the gameplay.

After thorough testing, players might find these features in the OB38 update. The feature of the final safe zone shift might also be part of the final release.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should avoid downloading or playing Advance Server. Instead, they may wait for these features to be released in the MAX version.

