Garena reveals Free Fire OB38 update rewards (MAX version)

With the forthcoming OB38 update set to be released on January 11 in Free Fire and its MAX variant, this patch will feature plenty of new content. The developers have already begun teasing some of it, including a new character named 'Santino.'

Besides the new features, Garena has further revealed an upcoming event that will begin shortly after the release of the OB38 update. This event is titled “New Patch Missions,” and will task gamers with completing different missions to obtain trial cards for certain characters and weapon loot crates.

This article will reveal more details about the New Patch Missions event that is set to arrive in the near future.

Note: The New Patch Missions event is currently absent in Free Fire MAX and will only be available after the release of the OB38 update.

Free Fire OB38 Update: New Patch Missions event revealed

Here's a preview of the upcoming event (Image via Garena)

The 'New Patch Missions' will kick off in Free Fire MAX on January 11, 2023 and will remain active for a period of one week. During this event, there will be several missions that players must complete. Upon doing so, they'll be able to claim the event’s rewards.

Detailed descriptions of the missions and rewards available during the “New Patch Missions” event are provided below:

Login 1 time: Skyler character (7 Days Trial)

Login 1 time: Kenta character (7 Days Trial)

Eliminate two enemies with Trogon: Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with M60: Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with MAC10: Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with PARAFAL: Cosmic Bounty Hunter (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate

Fortunately, these objectives are fairly easy, and the vast majority of players should be able to finish them in five or six matches. After completing them, they can open the Weapon Loot Crates to either obtain a permanent or a trial version of a weapon skin.

How to claim rewards from the New Patch Missions event

You can follow the steps below to claim rewards through the New Patch Missions event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: You must first open the game’s application on your mobile device.

Step 2: Once the battle royale title has booted up, you must click on the “Calendar” icon on the screen’s right side.

Select the 'New Patch Missions' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Different events will now show up, and you must subsequently select the 'New Patch Missions' event under the 'New Patch: 11 JAN' tab.

Step 4: Finally, you can proceed to redeem your rewards by tapping on the “Claim” button.

Players should definitely not miss out on this opportunity to claim the event's interesting rewards.

