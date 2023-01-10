Free Fire OB38 update maintenance schedule, server downtime, and release time

Since the completion of the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server in December 2022, all eyes have been glued to the release of the upcoming update. The developers have already teased several features that have amped up anticipation.

The incoming character and pet have revived gamers' interest. At the same time, adjustments to BR and CS modes are just as important to the gameplay. It is only a day before fans can experience the new content, as the update is scheduled to go live tomorrow.

Free Fire OB38 update will be available on January 11, 2023

As always, the new Free Fire OB38 update will require extensive server downtime for scheduled maintenance to ensure smooth implementation of the patch. Thus, the day will be particularly boring for the fans; it will take a few hours before they can get their hands on the newest features in the battle royale title.

Garena has already begun announcing the schedule for the upcoming downtime on their official region-specific social media handles. According to one such post, the servers will not be available during the following period:

Start time: January 11, 2023, at 4:00 am (GMT +0)

End time: January 11, 2023, at 11:00 am (GMT +0)

It is important to note that the precise maintenance duration may vary somewhat between servers. However, the general timeframe will remain mostly unchanged. Additionally, players cannot access Free Fire during this downtime as the developers implement the latest features.

The maintenance schedule for the previous OB37 update for the Indian server (Image via Garena)

Generally, the update is only available for a few hours after the start of the maintenance, and hence, users are expected to be able to download it from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store around 6 - 8:00 am (GMT +0).

Thus, even after getting the latest update on the device, the game will not be accessible until its conclusion. If a player attempts to sign in to the account, they will receive a message stating that the server will be ready soon.

List of announced features for the Free Fire OB38 update

Multiple firearms will be adjusted in the upcoming update (Image via Garena)

The animated Kelly Show's latest iteration is live on the official YouTube channel. Additionally, the developers have revealed a few features on their social media handles. Based on this, some of the features are as follows:

Weapon Leaderboard

Weapon adjustments (AUG, MAC10, M60, Parafal, MAC10, Shield Gun, Trogon Shotgun, G36 – Assault)

Arsenal in BR mode

Vehicle Adjustments

Battlecard feature in BR mode

Improved in-game communications

Preset strategy pages

New Santino character – Shape Splitter ability

New Kactus pet – Self Sufficient skill

Skyler and Kenta abilities balanced

CS mode improvements

New BR items – Jammer and Loot Radar

You can read the early patch notes from this link.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. A similar maintenance schedule will also be applicable in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

