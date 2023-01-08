Free Fire MAX OB38 update features revealed

After the massive success of OB37, Garena is getting ready to launch the Free Fire MAX OB38 update. The release date has been revealed, and developers have begun showcasing some new content that will be added to the game in the coming days.

From the preview, the patch seems to cover all expected aspects and is set to make the game even more immersive for the ever-growing audience. New introductions include changes to the BR and CS modes alongside several weapon balances for better gameplay.

BR changes, character skill shots, and other new Free Fire features

The Free Fire MAX OB38 update will go out on January 11, 2023, and the game’s server will be unavailable for the entire day. Garena has already posted several teasers within the battle royale title and on the social media handle.

Some of these features are

Weapon adjustments

To further level the playing field, Garena will be making adjustments to multiple firearms. The weapons that will receive a buff include

G36 – Assault

Trogon Shotgun

Shield Gun

MAC10

Parafal

M60

MAC10

AUG

On the other hand, M79 will undergo a nerf.

BR Changes

A few new utility items will be incorporated into battle royale mode with the Free Fire MAX OB38, adding another layer to the gameplay. First, Loot Radar will help gamers find better loot relatively easily. Additionally, Jammer will make their way into the game and help avoid detection from UAV, Clu, and even Otho.

Arsenal is a new loot area available in this mode to provide higher-tier loot more conveniently. This addition is likely to attract players and will be a contention place. Moreover, the Self Revive option in solo mode during the first three minutes could be a game changer.

CS update

Players faced the problem of enemies camping in the safe zone, and to overcome this issue, Garena will release a new gameplay feature in the Free Fire MAX OB38 update. The safe zones will move slightly in the Clash Squad mode, making the matches more competitive.

Character skill slots

All character skill slots will be unlocked for free by default once the Free Fire MAX OB38 update is in effect. Earlier, gamers had to spend diamonds and gold to unlock these slots and create further combinations.

Character adjustments

In the Free Fire MAX OB38 update, the abilities of Kenta and Skyler will be altered. The latter will deal damage over time in an area to the Gloo Wall on impact, while in the case of the former, the shield will stay up when firing, albeit with damage reduction.

New pet and character

A new pet and character from the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server will be added to the game. The pet is called Kactus and has a Self Sufficient ability that restores 10 EP per second when the player stays still for six seconds.

Santino is a new character to be added, and his Shape Splitter will allow you to send a decoy forward. Subsequently, you will also have the option to teleport to its location. This character will provide more ways to outplay opponents.

Gamers can wait for Garena to release the patch notes due in the coming days to learn more about these features.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes