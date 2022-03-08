Alok vs Clu vs K: Which Free Fire MAX character has the best active ability?

When it comes to characters with active abilities in Free Fire MAX, DJ Alok, Clu, and K are some of the best there are. Their abilities provide the user with tactical support in-game during combat.

This article will reflect how these characters compare to each other and who among them is the best in-game for every situation and will help the user overcome the odds.

Breaking down DJ Alok, Clu, K in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

DJ Alok has a powerful support ability known as "Drop The Beat." Once activated, the user and allies within a 5-meter radius will recover five hit points and move 15% faster for 10 seconds. After being used, the ability takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Given its low cooldown time, players can utilize the healing and speed buff to support their squad or themselves in combat. If used wisely during gunfights, the player will not need to rely on medkits or be forced to flee.

Clu

Clu's ability in Free Fire MAX is called "Tracing Steps," and it allows the user to locate their enemies on the map. Once activated, enemies within a 70-meter radius will be revealed for 7.5 seconds. Once used, the ability will take 60 seconds to cool down.

For players who enjoy being aggressive or passive, this is the perfect active ability to locate enemies. Once located, depending on the playstyle, players can either avoid combat or rush towards it.

K

K's ability in Free Fire MAX allows the user to control the flow of EP during the match. It is called "Master Of All" and has two distinct modes - Psychology and Jiu-Jitsu. Psychology allows the player to recover three EP every second, while Jiu-Jitsu allows the user to covert EP to HP at a 500% rate.

In combat, K has no equal when it comes to healing. His mastery over EP allows the user to enjoy a near limitless supply of EP for passive healing. As a bonus ability, the total EP is also increased to 250. All these bonuses combined make K a formidable character in combat and support.

Verdict

Clu and K have powerful active abilities in Free Fire MAX. They offer amazing support and provide the user with bonuses during combat. Unfortunately, neither of them can hold their own against DJ Alok.

Given his ability's low cooldown time, players can use it frequently in-game. This gives them a direct tactical advantage in combat. Furthermore, nothing can compare to the ability to heal the entire squad and increase movement speed.

Additionally, while DJ Alok is primarily a support character who has a passive role in combat, he can be used aggressively as well. With some practice, users can use his ability while rushing at opponents in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

