Dev Alone’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and more details (March 2022)

Devendra Singh Biroka, or Dev Alone, is an Indian content creator who frequently streams and posts videos on the prominent battle royale game Garena Free Fire. He hasn’t let his disabilities limit him and has emerged as an inspiration for tons of gamers due to his skillful gameplay.

Dev Alone’s YouTube channel currently has over 1.22 million subscribers and 65.32 million views.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire MAX ID, real name, and other details

Dev Alone’s Free Fire MAX ID is 279122300. As already mentioned above, his real name is Devendra Singh Biroka.

Lifetime stats

Dev Alone's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has competed in 22821 squad games, winning 7412 for a win rate of 32.47%. In the process, he has secured 76784 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.98.

When looking at duo matches, the popular content creator has bettered his foes in 484 of the 2264 appearances, which comes down to a win rate of 21.37%. He has accumulated 6838 frags, upholding an incredible K/D ratio of 3.84.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played a total of 255 solo games and has racked up 255 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 14.15%. With a K/D ratio of 4.12, he has secured 6373 kills to his name.

Ranked stats

Dev Alone's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX, Dev Alone has participated in 132 squad matches and has come out victorious on precisely 50 occasions, leading to a win rate of 37.87%. He has 604 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.37.

Note: Dev Alone’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Dev Alone's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Dev Alone’s monthly income from his channel is between $160 and $2.6K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings lie between $1.9K and $30.7K.

YouTube channel

As a result of his hard work and fantastic content based on the battle royale game, Dev Alone has established himself as one of the top content creators from India. In regular streams, his commentary and gameplay entertain the audience, keeping them hooked for hours.

Presently, there are over 680 videos on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has gained 2.5 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish