New Free Fire MAX Mystery Top-Up event: Get free Juggle emote, Kunai, and more

Top-up events are a constant in Free Fire MAX, with one replacing the other almost immediately. After the conclusion of the successful Crimson Angelic Top-Up, Garena proceeded with the release of the Mystery Top-Up event.

As part of the new event, gamers can get a free epic dagger and backpack alongside a mythic emote free of cost. To become eligible for the rewards, players must purchase a fixed quantity of diamonds.

Here is a detailed overview of the event and the procedure to quickly claim rewards in Free Fire MAX.

New Mystery Top-Up event starts in Free Fire MAX

The Mystery Top-Up event was made available to players on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on January 12, 2023. The event will remain accessible to users until January 17, 2023, so they'll have sufficient time to meet the purchase requirements.

The requirements and the current set of rewards for the ongoing Mystery Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Kunai

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Colorful Backpack

Purchase 500 diamonds to get a free Juggle emote

There are a total of three different rewards that are available in the event (Image via Garena)

All the three requirements mentioned earlier are successive. Hence, any diamond top-up will count towards all three requirements. Because of this, purchasing 500 diamonds is all that's required to acquire all three rewards.

An interesting element of the event is that, unlike regular top-up events, the requirements and rewards may vary slightly. For instance, a few gamers may receive an emote upon purchase of 100 diamonds, while others might receive a dagger.

Steps to get rewards from Free Fire MAX Mystery Top-Up

You can follow the instructions provided in the section outlined below to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and then collect the rewards through the newly added Mystery Top-Up event:

Step 1: Access the top-up section of the game, and a long list of available options will appear on the screen.

The price of diamonds is as follows:

100 diamonds at ₹80

310 diamonds at ₹240

520 diamonds at ₹400

1060 diamonds at ₹800

2180 diamonds at ₹1600

5600 diamonds at ₹4000

These are the current prices of diamonds on the game's Indian server (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the appropriate diamond pack based on your requirements and complete the payment through your preferred method.

Step 3: The diamonds will then be credited to your account, and you can collect the rewards.

Click on the Mystery Top-Up and hit the go button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the event section of the game and click the Go button under the Mystery Top-up section to access the event interface.

Step 5: Click the claim button beside the rewards to collect them.

The emote and backpack can be equipped through the vault section, while the dagger will be available in the weapon section. Like any top-up event, this one also provides great value, so players looking to buy diamonds should make the most out of it to get free cosmetics.

