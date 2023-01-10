How to get Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in 2023 (MAX version)

Free Fire and its MAX version are among the most popular free-to-play games on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Because the games are free-to-play, users won't have to make any payments to access the gameplay features. However, like most other free-to-play titles, players will find a variety of in-game collectibles that cost real money to obtain.

To make any in-game transactions, players are required to acquire diamonds (in-game currency) with real-world money. Players can use membership plans to get deals on diamonds, and the in-game top-up events allow them to procure additional rewards. Similarly, players can also use the Games Kharido website to purchase diamonds and get additional deals.

Free Fire MAX: A guide to procuring diamonds via the Games Kharido website (2023)

Games Kharido is Garena's official diamond top-up center for the Indian server, and it allows players to avail themselves of additional bonuses while topping up FF/FF MAX currency. Anyone with a Garena Prepaid Card can buy diamonds from the Games Kharido website and receive the benefits.

Readers can follow the step-by-step guide below to procure diamonds via the Games Kharido website in 2023:

Step 1: Open a web browser on your device and visit the official website of the Garena top-up center for the Indian server, Games Kharido (https://gameskharido.in/app).

Step 3: Choose Free Fire MAX on the homepage and use any of the platforms given below to sign in:

Facebook

Google

Twitter

VK

Player ID (You must carefully fill in or paste your ID in the given box to avoid any mistakes)

If you have a Guest profile, make sure to bind your Free Fire account to a platform before you begin this process. It will allow you to safeguard your in-game progress, like purchases, diamonds, collections, and more.

Step 3: Once you have logged in, pick your desired diamond bundle and carefully fill in the password for the Garena Prepaid Card (PPC).

Step 4: Click the Confirm button to finalize the purchase.

The site usually takes a few moments to confirm the transaction and credit your Free Fire MAX game account with the diamond bundle.

How to purchase a Garena Prepaid Card

Garena PPC is obtainable via websites like MTCGAME, which anyone can purchase by following the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: Access the official MTCGAME website (https://www.mtcgame.com/en-IN) using a web browser of your choice.

Step 2: Employ the search box on the homepage to find Garena and select Free Fire MAX alongside the Global tag.

Step 3: Pick your preferred number of diamonds and confirm the purchase.

After a successful payment, you will get your Garena Prepaid Card, which you can then employ on the Games Kharido website to acquire diamonds.

