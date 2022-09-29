5 best Free Fire MAX players on Indian server

Garena's flagship battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, boasts a huge player base in India. As a result, there is widespread competition among gamers, especially in rivalry matches. However, over time, they have become more professional with the BR shooter.

While some athletes come up with excellent tactical game plans, others are unbeatable in gunfights. Those possessing both qualities can be added to the list of the best players. The following section includes such individuals who have been recognized in the community for their spectacular gameplay (on mobile devices).

Note: There are no solid rules for shortlisting the best gamers and readers might have their own array of the top rankings. The individuals mentioned in this list are not ranked in any order and their presence solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

Free Fire MAX: List of players on the Indian server who are some of the best in the community

1) Tahirfuego FF

Tahir Muktar, aka Tahirfuego, is one of India's fastest mobile players and can land highly accurate shots at a breakneck movement speed. The solid contender currently plays for the GodLike Esports team. His in-game UID is 648859472, which is currently at level 75.

The gamer also runs a YouTube channel called Tahirfuego FF, where he often publishes his gameplay montages, does livestreaming, and tournament highlights. With 123 content pieces uploaded so far, the channel has piled up over 405K subscribers and 30.9 million views.

2) Killer FF

Aditya "Killer" Singh Sikarwar is possibly the most precise hitter in the Indian Free Fire MAX community. He is capable of landing accurate headshots with great ease, notably with Marksman rifles. His performances in tournament matches seem as if he is playing a normal ranked match.

Killer has carried his FF MAX UID, 410558205, to level 72. He is a part of the Orangutan's FF roaster.

Along with being active in competitive matches, he also manages his channel on the red platform that is names Killer FF. He has filmed 139 videos so far, which have garnered over 397K subscribers and 24.1 million views in total.

3) TSG Legend

Representing the TSG Army, Bhavesh "Legend" Lakhwani has been an admired leader of the team for a long time. The gamer is known for his aggressive playstyle, which entailes the role of a rusher. Lakhwani's Free Fire MAX ID is 212425313, which is currently at level 72.

Legend has also had a great influence on the community. His YouTube channel has amassed over 1.2 million subscribers, with 375 videos uploaded. So far, his content pieces have been viewed more than 107.1 million times.

4) Pahadi Gamer

Lokesh "Pahadi" Karakoti is a magnificent player and has solid skills to deal with his opponents with sniper rifles, which is the reason why he is often titled as the "Sniper God" in the Free Fire MAX circle.

He is currently the figurehead of the Orangutan Elite esports team. Pahadi's in-game user ID is 147098967, which has progressed to an impressive level of 77.

Lokesh is also a famed YouTube creator who runs a couple of channels: Pahadi Gamer and Pahadi Gaming. Having uploaded 137 videos, the former has accumulated over 1.4 million subscribers and 87.1 million views in total. The second channel also revolves around similar stats.

5) TG Delete

Narai "Delete" Yadav is one of the top fraggers in the Free Fire MAX community. His mindset on the battlegrounds seems straight, which is to grab maximum kills. He is currently a part of the "The Mafia's" squad, and plays the role of a rusher. His FF MAX ID is 235249808, which has progressed to level 66.

Narai is also quite active in featuring his tournament highlights and gameplay montages on YouTube. His TG Delete handle has over 287K subscribers. So far, he has filmed 157 content pieces on the channel that have garnered over 26.5 million views in total.

Note: Data displayed for each Free Fire MAX player is accurate as of September 29, 2022.

