5 best Free Fire pro player IDs in 2022

Free Fire, the popular mobile shooter, has a gigantic player base. Due to the fast-paced competitive environment, gamers grind hard to stand out from the crowd with a distinct skill set. Those with more expertise, experience, and competency are referred to as pro players in the community.

However, the in-game proficiency of Free Fire players is determined by specific statistical headings such as headshot rate, K/D ratio, win rate, and mainly the ID level. Readers will learn about a few users below who have appealing Free Fire IDs considering these factors.

Note: The list solely represents the author's views, and the stats mentioned for each player are accurate as of writing this article. i.e., 8 April.

Most unique Free Fire pro player IDs in 2022

5) Daddy Calling

Daddy Calling's FF profile (Image via Garena)

UID: 194095234

Level: 81

Daddy Calling is a famous YouTuber with a massive number of subscribers, amounting to 1.33 million. The channel has received 87 million views, with 234 uploads.

At level 81, Daddy Calling's Free Fire UID is 194095234, and it has over 50K likes on his profile. He has played 17569 squad matches so far, of which 5284 have been triumphant, with 52476 kills, maintaining a headshot rate of 19.25% and K/D ratio of 4.27.

4) Sudip Sarkar

Sudip Sarkar's FF profile (Image via Garena)

UID: 97653930

Level: 86

Sudip owns a YouTube channel called Sudip Sarkar that has accumulated over 1.38 million subscribers and 84 million views in total. So far, there have been 502 videos uploaded.

With an ID at level 86, Sudip Sarkar has garnered over 99K likes on his Free Fire profile. His game UID is 97653930, and he has completed 36323 squad matches with 11104 Booyahs, maintaining a high K/D ratio and headshot rate of 5.46 and 32.41%, respectively.

3) SK Sabir Boss

SK Sabir Boss' FF profile (Image via Garena)

UID: 55479535

Level: 87

SK Sabir Boss holds a YouTube channel called SK Sabir Gaming, which has gained 4.9 million subscribers and 228 million views, with 343 uploads so far.

He is an 87-level Free Fire player whose UID is 55479535 and has got the maximum number of displayable likes on the profile. i.e., 99999. With 35421 squad matches played, he has won 11310 games, with 124987 frags. Sabir has sustained a high K/D ratio of 5.18 and a headshot rate of 16.70%.

2) Savita Bhabhi

Savita Bhabhi's FF profile (Image via Garena)

UID: 354981878

Level: 92

Savita Bhabhi is a 92-level FF ID with over 91K likes on the in-game profile. Though the name depicts a female, the account holder is male. His UID is 354981878, and he has appeared in 39931 squad matches, winning 22040 of them, with 109523 eliminations.

He has a high decent K/D ratio and a headshot rate of 6.12 and 20.59%, respectively. The player also manages a YouTube channel, Savita Bhabhi FF, which has 7.65K subscribers. It has received 254K views via 32 uploads.

1) LAL Gaming

LAL Gaming's FF profile (Image via Garena)

UID: 281249226

Level: 96

LAL Gaming is probably the highest-level ID, i.e., 96, on the Free Fire Indian server. His UID is 281249226, and he has received over 58K likes on his profile. He has been involved in 27549 squad matches, with 6330 victories and 68439 frags.

The gamer has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.23 and a high headshot rate of 22.79%. He also owns a YouTube channel called L A L G A M I N G, whose number of subscribers has not been revealed yet. His 96 uploads have been watched over 6 million times in total.

Disclaimer: Players from India should note that Free Fire is banned in the country. Consequently, they should access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

