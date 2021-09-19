A beginner's guide to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire

Free Fire gamers frequently use the kill-to-death (K/D) ratio as one of the metrics to assess the caliber of a player. Although it may not offer the entire picture, it has become an essential statistic to maintain for some players.

While having a low K/D ratio is not an issue for many, some users are always looking for ways to enhance their numbers. There are numerous simple strategies that players may implement to avoid dying early without getting kills in a particular game to increase their K/D ratio.

Tips for beginners to improve K/D ratio in Free Fire

3) Choice of characters

Characters in Garena Free Fire are essential (Image via Free Fire)

Characters are very important in Free Fire, and beginners should be aware of this. They play an essential role on the battlefield because they are equipped with unique skills. As a result, when players are attempting to increase their K/D ratio, the choice of characters might make a huge difference.

Gamers can opt for characters like Alok, K, and Dimitri in battle royale mode as they provide them with a constant source of healing without medkits. This is important for the survival part.

On the other hand, users can also go ahead with characters such as Chrono, Xayne, and Skyler, which could offer them an advantage while engaging in combat. These types of characters will help users get kills easily.

2) Avoiding hot drops

Hot drops have to be avoided by the players looking to preserve K/D (Image via Free Fire)

Players are advised to avoid hot drops at any cost while pushing rank and aiming to increase their K/D ratio. While landing in locations like Clock Tower, Factory and Peak allows players to engage in more fights and earn a larger number of kills upfront, there is a higher chance of becoming prey in the early game. Getting third partied will ensure that players die before recording a single kill, further reducing their K/D ratio.

1) Calculated approach to fights

Surviving the whole match without gaining any kills will not boost the users' K/D ratio. As a result, players must approach fights with caution while still being aggressive. They may camp for easy kills as players try to rotate to the zone.

Also Read

Furthermore, they should not rush at every opponent they see since this may result in them being a victim of a third party. To improve their K/D ratio, Free Fire players should find a balance between getting kills and staying safe.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi