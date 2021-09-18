5 reasons why pushing rank with random teammates is a bad idea in Garena Free Fire

Rank push in Free Fire is a tough job, especially when pushing for Heroic tier. While solo players enjoy the freedom to act as individuals during matches, teamplay requires a lot of planning and cohesion to work out.

Sadly, players often find themselves without a team and decide to play with random teammates to push rank. While this may seem like a good idea, there are multiple reasons why players should avoid playing with random teammates at all costs.

Why you can't rely on random matchmaking for rank push in Free Fire

5) No coordination

One of the biggest drawbacks of playing with randoms in Free Fire is the lack of coordination. Teammates will often land at random locations, or run away from a fight while the rest of the team is rushing. This will affect the outcome of the match to a large extent.

Suffice to say, there is nothing more frustrating than a teammate who does not function as a team member, or refuses to follow other players and wants to play alone in a team match.

4) They're unpredictable

Most experienced Free Fire players can vouch that depending on random teammates during a match will end badly. Due to lack of coordination, players are left on their own to fight or push against an enemy team.

To add insult to injury, random teammates will often run away to save themselves, rather than try and revive players who have been knocked down or are pinned down by enemies.

3) Gameplay styles may vary

One of the major issues when playing with randoms in Free Fire is that their playstyle will vary, and due to this, the end results of the match may not be favorable. For instance, one teammate may be passive, while the other may be aggressive.

While playing solo, these playstyles will indeed work and yield results. However, when playing with a team, not having an identical playstyle may become an issue. Half of the team may be camping, while the other half will be moving about looking for players to eliminate.

2) Skill gap

Although pushing rank and climbing tiers require a lot of skills, some Free Fire players are less skilled than others. While playing ranked solos, the skill gap primarily only affects one player. However, when playing with a team, skill gaps can become a major issue during a match.

For instance, one teammate may be slightly less proficient in the game, which will force others to carry them. On the flipside, one player may be better than the others, which will make it hard for the rest of the team to keep up.

1) Limitation of in-game communication and understanding

The biggest obstacle that players will face with random teammates in Free Fire is limited communication and understanding. Most random players don't keep their microphone on, which makes it hard to communicate and share information.

Furthermore, without the ability to share information seamlessly, planning and executing complex strategies is not a viable option. Players are therefore forced to resort to simply marking out places on the map with the hope that teammates understand the plan of action.

Edited by Sabine Algur