5 reasons why most Free Fire players fail to reach Heroic tier

Reaching Free Fire's Heroic Tier is in itself difficult. Players have to grind and earn over 3000 points to reach the rank, and with them losing points along the way, the task can get frustrating.

While lots of users are able to push into the Heroic tier, it takes longer than usual due to the mistakes that they make along the way. Thankfully, there are a few things that they can do to make this task easier.

Five reasons reaching Heroic tier in Free Fire is so hard

1) Playing too aggressively

Although the aim of a ranked Free Fire match is to get as many eliminations as possible and secure the Booyah, playing too aggressively and being greedy for kills can lead to quick eliminations.

While playing aggressively is a viable playstyle, being too aggressive can lead to issues during gameplay. Users need to adapt on the go and switch between playstyles to make it to the end zones and secure the most points.

4) Not enough weapon control

Learning how to control weapon recoil in Free Fire and understanding how to minimize it will be an essential part of shooting better. Landing each shot will make securing an elimination and earning points easier.

In addition to learning to control recoil, players need to keep their composure during tense fights. Often, in the confusion of a gunfight, they get nervous and miss shots by either aiming wrong or spraying bullets.

3) Relying on simple in-game tactics

While point and shoot tactics may work in normal BR mode, as players climb the ranks, they become redundant. Merely standing still, pointing at an enemy, and shooting to secure a kill will not work in Free Fire's ranked mode.

Knowing how to use advanced tactics in ranked mode will help gamers secure more points for an easy push. Although it will take some time to understand when and how to use these tactics, it is vital that they learn a few.

2) Not being able to understand how to use gloo walls and smoke grenades

Players who cannot master the use of gloo walls and smoke grenades in Free Fire will find that pushing into the Heroic tier will be next to impossible. Without using these two items proficiently, they can only rely on character skills and accuracy with a gun.

While being accurate with a gun and having a good character is helpful, but in certain situations, only gloo walls or smoke grenades can help. No amount of bullets or abilities will come in handy then.

1) Failing to stay within the safe zone in Free Fire

More often than not, users get caught outside the safe zone due to choosing a landing spot at the edge of the map, being too busy looting, fighting nearby enemies, or simply forgetting to rotate. Irrespective of the reason, the outcome is the same: a quick elimination or a match wasted due to earning fewer points.

Also Read

Staying within the safe zone at all times during a ranked Free Fire match is a must for players. It will save them the time of rotating long distances in a short time and avoid being pinned down by enemies.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer