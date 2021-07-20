5 best Free Fire YouTubers for gameplay tips

Battle royale games like Free Fire, BGMI, and PUBG Mobile have given rise to streamers who take to platforms like YouTube and Twitch to showcase their talents. These players garner millions of subscribers due to their excellent gameplay and communication skills.

Some talented Free Fire YouTubers like to impart wisdom to fellow players to help improve their gameplay. Beginners can look at the following streamers to get a good idea about how to get better at this battle royale title.

Free Fire YouTubers to follow for tips and tricks

1) Total Gaming

Total Gaming, popularly known as Ajjubhai, is the most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTuber with over 26 million subscribers.

Since he has a whole playlist dedicated to Free Fire tips and tricks, mobile gamers can learn more about the methods to improve their gameplay.

2) Badge 99

This gamer has been playing Free Fire for over three years and has enough experience to guide newbies to get better at their gameplay.

Players can check out his primary YouTube channel that has almost 7 million subscribers. His featured channel, Badge99 Live, has over a million subscribers.

3) Arpan Gaming

Mobile gamers can head over to this YouTube channel and take a look at the “RABK PRO TIPS AND TRICKS” playlist to note down some points to get better at their gameplay.

The most viewed video of this YouTuber was posted four months ago and has over 18 million views.

4) BrOkEn JoYsTiCk

This Free Fire gamer is really dedicated when it comes to helping out beginners. This is clearly reflected in his YouTube channel as he has not one but two playlists dedicated to gameplay tips.

The “Guide/ Tips & Tricks” playlist has 172 videos, and the “News, Tips & Tricks, Updates FREE FIRE” has 121 videos.

5) StarBorne Gaming

This YouTube channel is about Free Fire gaming tips and tricks, updates, bugs, and thrilling gameplay.

StarBorne Gaming, consisting of over a million subscribers, was started in September 2019 and has a total view count of over 91 million.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many streamers, individuals can follow anyone they prefer.

