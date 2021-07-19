Free Fire Fantasy Hacker Store: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has come up with yet another new event called Fantasy Hacker Store. The battle royale game never fails to surprise players with its new and innovative events.

Free Fire has a huge collection of in-game cosmetics that mobile gamers can choose from. These wide variety of items include weapon skins, outfits, gloo wall skins, and lots more.

Survivors! Welcome to the Fantasy Hacker Store where plenty of items await your arrival. 🐺 Leave the store with the Golden Sunrise bundle and wear it in style on the battlefield!



The Fantasy Hacker Store will end on the 25th of July! ⏳#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/CUIJgZ59fK — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) July 19, 2021

The Fantasy Hacker Store event was unveiled today and will carry on till July 25th 2021. Players will have to select six items of their choice to choose any of the two spins to win rewards.

Mobile gamers must note that the spins are not free. They will have to spend diamonds (in-game money) for each spin. With each spin, players will have to spend more diamonds.

Fantasy Hacker Store in Free Fire

Mobile gamers need to follow the steps given below in order to win exciting prizes from the Fantasy Hacker Store in Free Fire:

1. Players need to launch Free Fire and go to the Events section.

Players need to choose six items

2. After clicking Go To in the Fantasy Hacker Store, players will have to enter the event and choose six items as rewards.

3. Once the rewards are selected, they need to click on the “Enter” option.

Players need to confirm the selected items

4. Mobile gamers will have to further confirm the prizes chosen.

Players can either select Purple Spin or the Purple + Yellow spin

5. Players will now have to select one of the following spin options:

Purple Spin worth 9 diamonds for the first spin.

Purple + Yellow diamonds worth 19 diamonds for the first spin.

(Note: Mobile gamers will surely win the Golden Sunrise Bundle within six spins)

Mobile gamers can equip their character once they have won the Golden Sunrise Bundle

6. Once a player wins the Golden Sunrise Bundle, they can head over to the Bundle section of Free Fire and equip their character.

