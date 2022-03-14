5 tips to increase headshot percentage stats in Free Fire MAX

Any experienced Free Fire MAX player will agree to the fact that headshots are a proven way to eliminate targets. This comes in handy during a clutch situation of 1v4 or intense gunfights.

While experienced players know exactly how to execute perfect headshots, newcomers will have many problems. It'll take a lot of time and effort for them to learn the tricks of the trade and master the art of headshots. Thankfully, there are a few tips that they can follow to speed up the process.

Effective tips to increase headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX

5) Adjust and personalize sensitivity settings

One of the basic things to do while playing Free Fire MAX is to adjust the sensitivity settings in-game. This will always vary from player to player and will be unique in most cases.

Players must ensure these settings are tweaked in ways that fit their gaming style, reaction time, and playing device. Oftentimes, players end up replicating others’ settings, which may hinder their progress.

4) Utilize the jump shot

One of the latest tricks in the headshot book is firing while jumping. This trick is being progressively used more and more by gamers with commendable success rates.

To take a jump shot, a player must stay stable or move slowly when being approached by an enemy. Once close enough, they must jump, aim, and take headshots while the enemy is in close range. Any kind of shotgun will be useful for this trick. However, more skilled users will be able to execute it at long range as well.

3) Target stationary opponents

It gets increasingly difficult and frustrating to land headshots on opposing players who move about sporadically. Therefore, it is always better to target opponents who are not in constant motion.

Aiming and firing at players who are not stationary and are moving around quite a lot will, in most cases, render one’s attempts useless. If the opponent understands where the shot is coming from, they are liable to counterattack with ease.

2) Use guns with scopes for better headshot percentage

Amidst the various weapons available in Free Fire MAX, it is very common for players to make random gun selections. This is not the best way to ensure scoring headshots.

Having a scoped gun or a gun that can be fitted with a scope is the only way to land headshots accurately. With better viewing distance and pinpoint precision, executing the shot will be effortless.

1) Master headshot skills in the training room

Although it may seem easy to begin playing a competitive game like Free Fire MAX, that's not the case. There are many dynamics that a player must understand and master before heading out to the battlefield.

Spending extensive time in the training rooms and training mode will help a player improve their aiming skills and gun control. This, in turn, will allow them to score more headshots in actual combat situations.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

