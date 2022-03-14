What is Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, real name, and monthly income in March 2022

Ravichandra Vigneshwer is a familiar name to many Free Fire players in the Indian community. He is a content creator for Galaxy Racer and runs the popular YouTube channel, Gaming Tamizhan, where he routinely publishes game-related videos in Tamil.

The player has already amassed 3.08 million subscribers and 544k Instagram followers, which speaks volumes about his popularity. Gamers can enjoy gameplay videos, vlogs, live streams, and other event-related content on his channel.

What are Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire MAX ID is 287597612, and his IGN is GT King. The YouTuber holds the following stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has more than 51k kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Gaming Tamizhan has participated in 18223 squad matches, achieving 3618 first-place finishes and accruing a victory ratio of 19.85%. He has bagged 51789 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The content creator has 160 Booyahs in 1798 duo matchups for an 8.89% win rate. He has 3360 eliminations, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Ravichandra has participated in 674 solo matches and has remained undefeated 48 times, equating to a win ratio of 7.12%. With 1450 frags, he retains a kill-to-death ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan has not played a solo game yet (Image via Garena)

The streamer has featured in a duo and squad match each but has not registered any victory yet. He has bagged nine frags in duos and eight in solos at K/D ratios of 9 and 8, respectively.

CS Career

Gaming Tamizhan’s CS details (Image via Garena)

GT King has appeared in 4651 Clash Squad matches and has won 3146 games, recording a win percentage of 67.64%. He has a total of 24379 kills, 8911 of which were headshots, and he retains a KDA of 2.34.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

GT King’s guild (Image via Garena)

Gaming Tamizhan is the leader of the GT Family guild, and its ID is 3008938070. He is placed in the Master tier in CS Ranked and Gold 3 in BR Ranked.

Monthly income

GT King’s monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gaming Tamizhan makes between $2.4K and $37.7K monthly from his channel. The annual estimates range from $28.3K to $453K.

YouTube channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwer started creating content three years ago and has successfully generated a massive audience. He has been very consistent and has more than 1000 uploads which have gained almost 338 million views. GT King has gained 50k followers and 9.437 million views over the last 30 days.

