Ajjubhai vs GT King: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Ajjubhai is among the top Free Fire content creators from India and is the man behind the “Total Gaming” YouTube channel. He has over 27.3 million subscribers at the moment, with 4.54 billion views.

Gaming Tamizhan, popularly known by his IGN - “GT King”, is another prominent figure in the Free Fire community. The Tamil YouTuber has 2.58 million subscribers with 265.69 million views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Ajjubhai in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 12039 squad matches and has a win tally of 2916, which results in a win percentage of 24.22%. In the process, he has bagged 45538 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.99.

In duo mode, the renowned content creator has 347 victories in 1777 games, maintaining a win rate of 19.52%. He has 7061 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has 956 solo games to his name and has 87 wins, leading to a win ratio of 9.10%. With 2440 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has splendid stats in the ranked modes (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 370 ranked squad games in Free Fire and has come out victorious on 58 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 15.67%. He has racked up 1311 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Total Gaming has played four duo matches and has two wins, ensuring a win percentage of 50.00%. He has killed a total of 1311 in these games with a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Ajjubhai has also competed in 6 solo games and has bagged four kills, managing a K/D ratio of 0.67.

GT King’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

GT King has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.54 in squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has featured in 18118 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3602, which adds up to a win percentage of 19.88%. He has eliminated 51412 enemies, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Apart from this, he has appeared in 1772 duo matches and has 159 victories, converting to a win rate of 8.97%. In this mode, he has killed 3260 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.02.

The famous figure has played 673 solo games and has emerged victorious in 48 games, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.13%. He has 1448 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

GT King hasn't played any ranked squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has 267 squad matches to his name in the ongoing season and has 44 wins, translating to a win rate of 16.47%. He has accumulated 1076 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.83.

Gaming Tamizhan has also contested in 12 duo games but is yet to secure a Booyah. With a K/D ratio of 2.33, he has 28 frags.

Who has better stats in Free Fire?

When comparing lifetime stats, Ajjubhai performs relatively better than GT King in all modes.

The ranked stats of Ajjubhai and GT King cannot be compared in the solo and duo modes as both YouTubers have only a few games to their name. The latter has an edge over Ajjubhai in both K/D ratio and win rate in squad mode.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai and GT King were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Siddharth Satish