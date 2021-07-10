GT King's (Gaming Tamizhan) Free Fire ID, stats, subscribers rank, earnings, and more

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, popularly known as GT King, is a popular YouTuber who creates Free Fire content in Tamil. His YouTube channel, called “Gaming Tamizhan,” currently has 2.48 million subscribers.

GT King only had 940k subscribers on the channel a year ago. Since then, he has amassed 1.5 million subscribers.

GT King’s (Gaming Tamizhan) Free Fire ID and stats

GT King’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

GT King’s lifetime stats

GT King has played 17978 squad games and has emerged victorious in 3579 of them, translating to a win rate of 19.90%. He racked up 50815 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

The content creator has won 159 of the 1757 duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 9.04%. He has 3227 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.02.

GT King has also played 673 solo games and has triumphed in 48 of them, making his win rate 7.13%. With a K/D ratio of 2.32, he has 1448 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

GT King’s ranked stats

GT King has played 127 ranked squad matches this season and has secured 21 victories, maintaining a win rate of 16.93%. He killed 480 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.66 in this mode.

The YouTuber hasn’t played any solo or duo matches in the ongoing ranked season.

GT King’s earnings

GT King’s earnings on YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, GT King’s estimated monthly and yearly earnings from YouTube are $3.4K - $55.2K and $41.4K - $662.2K, respectively.

GT King’s YouTube channel and subscribers rank

There are currently 857 videos on GT King’s YouTube channel, Gaming Tamizhan. These videos have amassed 249.13 million views. In the last 30 days, the channel has gained 90k subscribers and 13.79 million views.

GT King is ranked 8585th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers on YouTube.

Readers can click here to get redirected to GT King’s YouTube channel.

