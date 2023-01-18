Free Fire redeem codes today (18 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and pets

The Free Fire community is always waiting for the release of new redeem codes. This is largely due to the fact that they provide free rewards like skins, currency, and outfits.

Garena, the developer of the game, distributes these redeem codes quite frequently, but they are not always accessible. They are also server-specific and can only be used on the designated server.

Free Fire redeem codes (18 January 2023)

Here are a few codes players can use to get free diamonds and pets in the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: It is possible that the Free Fire redeem codes listed above will not work for all players owing to the varied expiration periods and server limitations associated with them.

A detailed guide on the process of using redeem codes

Using a Free Fire redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site does not require significant time or effort. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Head to the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can visit the website directly using the link provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Use the necessary platform to log in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: To sign in, which you are required to do, use the platform connected to your Free Fire account. Six platforms are available to choose from: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You cannot use redeem codes using a guest account; you must link it to one of the six platforms.

Enter any one of the codes listed above without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a working redeem code and click on the Confirm button. The redemption status will be shown in a pop-up window. This will tell you whether the redemption is successful.

You should get your rewards via the in-game mail section of the battle royale game within 24 hours if the operation is carried out successfully.

However, if you face an issue during redemption (due to a server limitation or code expiration), you will need to wait for the release of new redeem codes.

Disclaimer: Players in India should refrain from playing Free Fire or even installing it on their devices due to restrictions imposed by the Indian government. They can continue playing the MAX version of the game since it is not on the list of banned applications.

