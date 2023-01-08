New Free Fire MAX Gold Royale for Indian server leaked (January 2022) 

Outfits are viewed as some of the most desired items in Free Fire MAX, and Gold Royale is one way to get them for free using Gold, which is a currency that can be acquired without using real-life money. A new batch of leaks revealing the reward for the next iteration of this Luck Royale has surfaced on the internet.

BB Bhai, a well-known dataminer in the community, offered information regarding the upcoming Gold Royale on January 7, 2023. Other popular informants posted about it as well, making the prediction seem more credible.

Upcoming Free Fire MAX Gold Royale leaked

In an Instagram post, BB Bhai revealed a poster for the upcoming Free Fire MAX Gold Royale on the Indian server. If that image is believed to be accurate, players will have the option to get the Hailstorm Honey bundle for free through this Luck Royale in the coming days. The poster, alongside the cosmetic collection, can be found in the post below.

The outfit has a pink and white color scheme, and it also features colored headgear that adds to the overall appeal of the item. It boasts four parts, top, bottom, shoes, and head, which you may equip from the vault after acquiring the set.

Gold Royales follow a specific cycle and are released with an update. Subsequently, the old grand prize — the outfit — is replaced with a new one to provide variety. The current exclusive item will be available for the next five days and will then be substituted.

Current Gold Royale ends in 5 days (Image via Garena)

Thus, the Hailstorm Honey bundle might become available after the Free Fire MAX OB38 update's release on January 11, 2023. A single spin in this Luck Royale will cost 300 gold, while a pack of 10+1 will require 3,000 gold. Gamers can make a free spin every 24 hours, besides utilizing the Gold Royale Voucher instead of gold to make the spin.

Users will randomly win items from the prize pool, including trial cards for gun skins and other individual fashion items. Additionally, they may also receive loadout items as a reward.

There is no guarantee that you'll get a particular reward from the Gold Royale after making a particular number of spins. However, the luck factor will gradually increase, and with it, the overall prospects of getting the bundle. The Gold Royale will reset once the grand prize is acquired.

It is important to highlight that the details regarding the outfit provided earlier are only leaks. Hence, the bundle may or may not be incorporated into Free Fire MAX as part of the next Gold Royale. Since these events will be refreshed in a few days, users can expect an official announcement from Garena in the coming days.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes