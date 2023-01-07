Free Fire redeem codes today (January 7, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and room cards

Skins and bundles are often released in Free Fire, providing players with an abundance of unique personalization options. However, premium cosmetics are typically only available via Diamonds, the in-game currency that many people don't like spending.

Fortunately, in addition to the paid methods, Garena provides free ways to acquire exclusive items. One of them is using redeem codes, which can be employed to get a range of items. While these codes can be very helpful, they have certain restrictions, such as server restrictions. Moreover, they can expire at any time. With that in mind, here are the codes for January 7, 2023.

Disclaimer: Due to prohibition, gamers in India should not attempt to download or play Free Fire on their devices at this time. On the other hand, since the MAX version was not included on the list of banned apps, users are free to continue using it.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free bundles and room cards (January 7, 2023)

The Free Fire redeem codes offered below can provide you with free bundles and room cards in the game:

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Due to their limited validity or server restrictions, the codes supplied above may or may not function for some users.

Steps on using the Rewards Redemption Site for redeem codes

Rewards Redemption Site is the website you'll need to access to redeem all codes. The process isn't complex, and you can complete it by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: First, go to "https://reward.ff.garena.com/en", the Rewards Redemption Site of the game.

There are six login options available on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website will require you to sign in using one of six login methods. You can choose to log in using any one of these options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Guest accounts will not function on the site, and you will be required to link such profiles to one of the aforementioned platforms. You may complete the binding process by visiting the in-game settings.

After signing in, paste the redeem code and click the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text field will appear on the screen after you log in, and you must insert the Free Fire redeem code into the same. Once that is done, hit Confirm to complete the redemption process.

After that, the rewards will be available in the Mail section of the battle royale game, where you may collect them. However, a failure due to server restrictions or expiry in redeeming a code will mean that you won't be able to use it.

