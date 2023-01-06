Free Fire redeem codes today (6 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and gloo wall skins

In Free Fire, diamonds are primarily used to purchase in-game products like skins and costumes. However, most players do not find it feasible to buy diamonds, forcing them to seek alternative means of acquiring items without spending money.

Redeem codes are a lifeline for those who find themselves in this situation since they offer a wide variety of items for free. However, they only work for a short period of time, so players must utilize them as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes (6 January 2023)

Players can use the redeem codes below to get free gun skins and gloo wall skins:

Gun skin

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

Gloo Wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: Some of the Free Fire redeem codes provided above may or may not work due to unclear expiration dates. They may also be rendered useless due to server restrictions that are applied to them.

Guide on using redeem codes

The process of getting free items via Free Fire redeem codes involves the use of a website called the Rewards Redemption Site.

You can follow the steps outlined below to use redeem codes and get the rewards associated with them sent to your FF account:

Step 1: Use a web browser of your choosing to access the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Head to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in to the platform associated with your in-game account. You may choose from six login methods: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Those with guest accounts will not be allowed to obtain rewards via redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have such an account, it is recommended that you bind it via the in-game settings.

After the login, enter the redeem code and hit the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After completing the login procedure, you can enter a redeem code into the relevant text field on the screen. Be careful when entering the code to avoid making any errors.

Step 4: Hit the Confirm button to complete the redemption process. After you click this button, a dialog box will appear on the screen to let you know whether or not the redemption is successful.

If everything goes smoothly, you should find the rewards in your in-game mail. It might take up to 24 hours for them to be delivered, so be patient if you don’t receive them right away.

Disclaimer: Gamers in India are advised not to download or play Free Fire on their devices due to a ban imposed by the government. However, since the MAX version of the game is not on the list of banned applications, it can still be played.

