Free Fire redeem codes today (5 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and vouchers

A significant number of Free Fire players use redeem codes and events to acquire free rewards within the game. Since they require minimal work on the player's part, redeem codes are always given priority whenever they are made available.

However, these codes are not always accessible and must be redeemed immediately after they're announced. This is because they have a fixed expiration date and will become invalid after some time.

The redeem codes are also server-restricted, so players can only use the codes that are intended for the server they're playing on. They'll encounter an error if they try to use a code that belongs to another server.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and vouchers (5 January 2023)

The following is a list of different redeem codes that you can utilize to get your hands on free pets and vouchers:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

Note: Due to limited validity and server restrictions, these codes may not work for all users.

Instructions on how to redeem Free Fire codes

You can follow the instructions provided below to use redeem codes and obtain rewards:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) in a web browser of your choice.

Utilize one of the six log in options to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you open the website, use the platform that is linked to your Free Fire account to sign in. The options available are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

If you have been playing the game with a guest account, you'll need to connect it to one of the platforms. You can do this from the in-game settings. This is because guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Insert the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter an active redeem code in the text box that appears and click the 'Confirm' button. The redemption process is now complete, and a dialog box on the screen will show you the status of the redemption.

If everything goes smoothly during the redemption process, you can collect the rewards by opening your in-game mail. The rewards usually arrive immediately, but they can take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

If you run into an error message about server restrictions or expiry while redeeming, the code you just entered will likely be useless. In such instances, you'll have to wait for the developers to release new codes.

Disclaimer: Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire due to restrictions imposed by the government. They can continue playing the MAX version of the game, which was not among the prohibited apps.

