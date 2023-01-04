Free Fire redeem codes today (4 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and skins

Most Free Fire players do not find it feasible to buy in-game currency or cosmetic items. For this reason, they often resort to alternative methods, such as using redeem codes that provide them with free rewards.

Over the years, Garena has published a multitude of redeem codes, each of which grants free access to a reward. Players can use these redeem codes on a website titled Rewards Redemption Site to get the associated rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (4 January 2023)

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that you can use to get your hands on free characters and skins:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Skins

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

Note: These redeem codes may or may not function for all users due to their unknown expiration and server constraints.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

You can follow these steps to redeem freebies in FF using redeem codes:

Step 1: Launch your preferred web browser and head to the game’s Rewards Redemption Site. Tapping on this link will take you directly to the website.

Six different login options are prevalent on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select one of the available login options to sign in to your account. You can choose from Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Guest IDs won’t work on the Rewards Redemption Site, so you must link them to any of the available platforms. You can complete the linking procedure by navigating to the in-game settings.

After the login process has successfully taken place, insert the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once successfully logged in, you can manually input or copy and paste a redeem code into the text box on the screen.

Step 4: Tap the “Confirm” button beneath the text box to confirm the redemption process for the code you have just entered.

If everything goes well, the rewards of the redeem code can be claimed from the in-game mail system. However, in the event of failure due to server limitations or expiration, you will be required to wait for the release of new codes.

Disclaimer: Players in India should steer clear of playing Free Fire due to restrictions placed by the government. Instead, they can play the MAX version of the game since it is not named among the banned applications.

