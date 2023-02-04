Free Fire MAX Ruins Top-Up event for Indian server leaked 

Top-up events are perennial in Free Fire MAX, with the developers constantly transitioning into the next one after its conclusion. While the current Dance Top-Up event is in full swing, the leaks of the next event have already reached gamers.

VIP Clown, a well-known data miner, is one of the many sources for these leaks; thus, these seem credible. Based on the details posted by him, the next top-up event will be called Ruins Top-Up. It will offer three attractive rewards to gamers on the Indian server upon purchasing the required diamonds.

The following section provides details of the next Free Fire MAX Ruins Top-Up event and its rewards.

Free Fire MAX Ruins Top-Up event will provide a loot crate, Gloo Wall skin, and more

In his recent Instagram posts, VIP Clown shared a poster and a video for the upcoming Free Fire Ruins Top-Up event. It is expected to start on February 6, 2023, i.e., just after the completion of the current Dance Top-Up event.

The data miner also shared insight into the rewards that will be up for grabs in the current event. The list of available freebies and the corresponding purchase requirements are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Ruins Greatsword

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Ruins Colossus Loot Crate

Purchase 500 diamonds to get a free Gloo Wall – Ruins Colossus

Individuals can acquire all three items for 500 diamonds, which is certainly not a bad deal.

Since Garena has not officially revealed the arrival of the next top-up event, it is best to approach these leaks with a grain of salt, despite their origins from several reputable sources within the community.

What are Free Fire MAX top-up events, and are they beneficial?

This is the current top-up event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX Top-Up events are a promotion by Garena aimed at enticing players to purchase in-game currency by offering complementary items, usually cosmetics, which enhances the overall value offered via the in-app purchase. The concept is straightforward - players must buy a predetermined quantity of diamonds to qualify for the incentives.

The rewards in such events are considered to be free since users are not obligated to spend diamonds to receive the items but instead only have to purchase the premium currency. Several gamers actively benefit from such events.

In addition to this Top-Up event, the upcoming Incubator and Diamond Royale leaks have also surfaced. Users will find new Woodpecker skins in the former, while Lady Baroque will be accessible in the next Diamond Royale.

