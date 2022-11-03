What is Free Fire MAX Trend+ System?

Garena has consistently made innovations in Free Fire MAX as well as its original variant. Players have witnessed the introduction of many new features in the game in 2022, like the LINK and Gun Permanence systems, that have assisted players with different aspects of the game.

A brand new system has now arrived in the game with the introduction of the Booyah Day celebrations. The latest Trend+ System is available in the game's Lab section, alongside Legendary Outfit and Hyperbook. Upon opening the Trend+ section, players will be able to see various clothing from the in-game brands.

New Trend+ system in Free Fire MAX: What is it and how it works

Trend+ is now available in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Trend+ is a new section in the game's Lab that offers special outfits and other collectibles from a specific in-game brand. Players can scroll through different collections and purchase clothing from the game's store.

Interested fans will have to spend diamonds on outfits or costume bundles to obtain them. However, players will also receive some Brand Points after purchasing a specific collectible or outfit in Free Fire MAX.

These Brand Points will act as coupons, which one will be able to use in the game to redeem exclusive prizes from the Trend+ section.

Brands in Trend+

Available brands in the Trend+ (Image via Garena)

Currently, there are two brands available in the Trend+ section of the Lab, namely, Potential and Selected. Another brand, Densho, is expected to arrive in the game alongside a future update (not specified).

Both the Potential and Selected brands have multiple costume bundles listed in their catalog, which are given as follows:

Potential

Liberty Superjock Bundle with special effects (85 Brand Points)

Freedom Sprintstar Bundle (70 Brand Points)

Pacific Breeze Bundle (70 Brand Points)

Teal Youngster Bundle (60 Brand Points)

Selected

2D_Dino_draft Bundle with special effects (100 Brand Points)

Top Criminal (Neon) Bundle with special effects (100Brand Points)

Viper Gangster Bundle with special effects (100 Brand Points)

Super Gamer Bundle with special effects (120 Brand Points)

Digital Dasher Bundle with special effects (120 Brand Points)

While none of the bundles are currently available in-game, one can expect some bundles from the Potential brand to arrive via Booyah Day celebrations.

How to access the Trend+ system in Garena Free Fire MAX

You can find Trend+ in the Lab (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (exclusively for Android emulator users).

Step 2: You must log into the game using the platform linked to your FF/FF MAX game account.

You should bind your account if you are using a guest account alternative to sign into the game.

Step 3: In the lobby, tap on the "Lab" section.

Step 4: You can spot Trend+ in the Lab and click on it to reveal the brands.

Step 5: Select your desired brand and choose an available collectible to obtain it.

You will have to pay diamonds to acquire it, after which the game will credit your account with Brand Points (usable in a specific brand section of Free Fire MAX's Trend+).

