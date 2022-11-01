How to get cheap diamonds for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 54

The Elite Pass is one of the most prominent in-game features of Free Fire and its MAX variant. Players must purchase the subscription every month to get access to the premium rewards. Once they have upgraded to Elite Pass, the premium prizes will become obtainable via ranking up.

The Elite Pass' Season 54 is now active in Garena's battle royale title, and players can purchase the upgrade to get unique in-game rewards. However, the subscription price, i.e., 499 diamonds, is not affordable for many. And yet, they can still consider cheaper options to obtain diamonds and upgrade the Elite Pass.

Free Fire: The best way to obtain diamonds at lower prices for the current Elite Pass Season (November)

Diamond bundles that are available in Free Fire and its MAX variant (Image via Garena)

The in-game top-up service provides options for different diamond bundles that players can purchase by paying real money. However, the exchange rates, that vary from server to server, are usually pretty high. Thus, one can use membership plans instead and get the currency at cheaper rates.

Here are the two membership plans that one can purchase in the game:

Weekly membership

Weekly membership provides a privilege of subscription for automatic payment (Image via Garena)

Cost - ₹ 159.00

₹ 159.00 Instantly obtainable diamonds - 100 diamonds

100 diamonds Diamonds claimable via login - Total of 350 diamonds via daily login

Total of 350 diamonds via daily login Subscription - Applicable

Applicable Additional perks on the first subscription - 100 diamonds

Apart from diamonds at cheap rates, players can avail of several rewards worth 425 currency. Therefore, the total benefits from the weekly membership plan go as high as 440%.

Monthly membership

The monthly plan provides advantages of almost 616%, i.e., prizes worth 6,150 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Cost - ₹ 799.00

₹ 799.00 Instantly obtainable diamonds - 500 diamonds

500 diamonds Diamonds claimable via login - Total of 2,600 diamonds via daily login

Total of 2,600 diamonds via daily login Subscription - Not applicable

Like the Weekly membership, the monthly plan also provides additional login rewards besides 2,600 diamonds. The other prizes are worth 3,550 currency, and the total benefits from the monthly membership come up to 616%.

Elite Pass costs 499, so players can use either plan to claim cheaper diamonds in Garena Free Fire or its MAX version.

How to purchase a membership plan in Garena Free Fire

Make the purchase using a preferred transaction method in the game (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can purchase a membership plan in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and sign in using your preferred login method.

If you are using a guest profile, make sure to bind your account as you will be making in-app purchases. Otherwise, you will always be at risk of losing in-game progress with an accidental uninstallation. An account linked to a social media platform provides online cloud storage of the data.

Step 2: After opening the game, tap the diamond icon.

Step 3: Choose the Membership tab to access the Weekly and Monthly plans.

Step 4: Select your desired plan and purchase with a preferred method.

Step 5: Once the transaction is complete, start collecting diamonds and purchase the Elite Pass as soon as you have accumulated enough in-game currency.

By following the above steps, players can enhance their gaming experience by acquiring diamonds at cheaper rates, which they can then use to purchase various Elite Pass rewards.

