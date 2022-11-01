How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to receive free Elite Pass Badges today (November 1)

Garena has brought in a new single-day top-up event in Free Fire MAX Indian server, complementing the release of the new Elite Pass. The event provides 50x Voltage Vengeance Badges to purchase the required diamonds.

These badges enable Elite Pass holders to receive all rewards immediately before the female bundle. It is important to note that this special event may only be accessed on November 1, 2022, unlike ordinary top-up events. You will have to take a quick call on whether or not to take advantage of this offer.

Steps to purchase diamonds and receive Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Badges for free

To get 50x Voltage Vengeance Badges for free, you must purchase 100 diamonds in Free Fire MAX today. You may purchase the Elite Pass and then take advantage of this offer to get a headstart at a cost-effective rate.

You may follow the guide given below to quickly purchase diamonds and receive the Elite Pass Badges in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX on your device and access the top-up section in your account. Several top-up options will appear on the screen.

The prices for each are as follows:

Price of diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

100 diamonds for INR 80

310 diamonds for INR 250

520 diamonds for INR 400

1060 diamonds for INR 800

2180 diamonds for INR 1600

5600 diamonds for INR 4000

The requirements for the ongoing events are set at 100 diamonds, and only purchasing a pack worth INR 80 would net them additional Elite Pass Badges.

Make the payment to receive diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the button below the preferred in-game currency pack and make the payment using the desired option.

After a successful payment, the in-game currency will soon reflect in the account. You can then manually claim the rewards in the events tab.

Step 3: Access the events tab by clicking on the calendar icon on the right side.

Click the claim button to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select Elite Pass Badge Top-Up and click the claim button beside the badges to obtain them.

Once upgraded to the Elite Pass, you can directly access the female bundle. This is an excellent head start, even better than acquiring the Elite Bundle.

In addition, the purchase will count towards the Shiba Top-Up if the objective has not yet been achieved. This significantly increases the overall value of diamond purchases.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 54 rewards

Rewards in the current Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Jeep – Supercurrent Mobile

Monstrous Shock Bundle

SKS – Gnarl Electrocution

Cosmic Monster Banner

Lightning Basher

Cosmic Villain Avatar

Monster Globe Loot Box

Monster Incoming Backpack

Supercurrent Skyboard

Gnarl Electrocution Bundle

You will not receive these rewards for free but will have to upgrade to Elite Pass or Elite Bundle for 499 or 999 diamonds, respectively. After upgrading the pass, you must accumulate badges to receive the items above.

