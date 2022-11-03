Garena releases Free Fire MAX Booyah Day calendar

Garena brings Booyah Day events every year for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players in November. The Singaporean publishers have kept up with the tradition as the latest Booyah Day events are now available in the game. As of November 3, 2022, multiple events with the Booyah Day theme are already active.

Players can view the active events in Garena Free Fire MAX under the Booyah Day tab. Furthermore, the Booyah Day calendar is also available in the event section unveiling the in-game events from November 3 to 15. Garena has also teased free rewards that one can witness via the Booyah Day event.

Booyah Day events are active in Free Fire MAX as Garena releases full calendar for festivities

Booyah Day calendar showing events from November 3 to 15 (Image via Garena)

Booyah Day has already brought a long lineup of tasks for players to attain rewards in the game. According to the Booyah Day calendar, the following are content that will be added to Garena Free Fire MAX during its run time:

Interface highlights

Your Potential Missions - From November 3 to 14

From November 3 to 14 Friend Leaderboard - From November 3 to 14

From November 3 to 14 Booyah Leaderboard 1 - From November 5 - 6

From November 5 - 6 Booyah Leaderboard 2 - From November 12 - 13

Missions

Travel Mission - From November 3 to 5

From November 3 to 5 Kill (Elimination) Missions - From November 6 to 8

From November 6 to 8 Play (Daily) Missions - From November 8 to 13

From November 8 to 13 Damage Mission - From November 9 to 11

From November 9 to 11 Play With Friend Missions - From November 12 to 14

New Game Mode

Coin Clash Mode: From November 9 to 15

An overview of Booyah Day events featuring free rewards in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Besides the Booyah Day calendar, Garena has also confirmed the events through which players can grab rewards for free. The following are some of the prizes up for grabs:

Potential Missions

Friend Leaderboard

Login five days

Travel Mission

Booyah Leaderboard 1

Elimination Missions

Daily Missions

Damage Mission

Play Coin Clash

Booyah Leaderboard 2

Play with Friends

How to access the Booyah Day events

Booyah Day events in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the game on your device and log in using an account linked to your Player ID.

Step 2: Use the calendar icon available in the lobby to open the events section.

Step 3: Stay on the "Booyah Day" tab to access all the time-limited events in the game.

