Free Fire MAX Booyah Top-Up event guide to get free Skateboard Swag emote and more

November is here, and as expected, Free Fire/Free Fire MAX fans can get their hands on several rewards via Booyah Day events. The events have already commenced as of November 3, 2022, and according to the Booyah Day calendar, fans can expect more to arrive in the upcoming days.

One of the first Booyah Day events that Garena unveiled in Free Fire MAX was the Booyah Top-Up event that offers a free Skateboard Swag emote and Pacific Breeze Motorbike. Similar to previous in-game top-up events, players are required to purchase a certain number of diamonds to unlock the featured rewards.

Free Fire MAX's Booyah Top-Up event brings Skateboard Swag emote and Pacific Breeze Motorbike

Booyah Day Top-Up is now available in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The eponymous top-up event went live in the game on November 3, 2022 along with other Booyah Day events. Players will have a few days to unlock the rewards, and the Booyah Day Top-Up will end on November 8, 2022. The prizes that are a part of top-up event are listed below.

Rewards

Rewards in the Booyah Day Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Here are the rewards and the number of diamonds you need to spend to acquire them:

Motorbike - Pacific Breeze: Unlocks after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Unlocks after a top-up of 100 diamonds Skateboard Swag emote: Unlocks after a top-up of 300 diamonds

Both rewards are free, and you won't have to spend any diamonds to obtain them. However, as mentioned earlier, you will still be required to spend real money to purchase the diamonds.

How to claim free rewards via Booyah Day Top-Up event (November 2022)

Free Fire MAX offers a variety of diamond bundles (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to claim free rewards via the Booyah Day Top-Up in the game:

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (for Android emulator users only).

Step 2: You can log into the game using the account linked to your Player ID.

If you have been accessing the game using a guest account, you should bind your game account to a specific platform before you proceed with the top-up.

Step 3: You will notice a diamond icon at the top of your lobby screen. Tap on the icon to continue.

Step 4: You will then be taken to the Top-Up tab where you will find the following diamond bundles:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

Since you need to purchase 300 diamonds to unlock both rewards, the pack of 310 diamonds is a good option.

Step 5: You can complete the transaction using your desired mode of payment.

Claim rewards from the Booyah Day Top-Up event after purchasing diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Once the transaction is complete, you can switch to the Top-Up Event tab, where you will find the ongoing event.

Step 7: You can tap on the claim button to receive both rewards, which the game will then credit to your account. You will find both items in Free Fire MAX's vault.

