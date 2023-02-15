How to get Voidborne Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX

Monson Orakii is the new Trend+ brand in Free Fire MAX, and Garena will soon release multiple events to launch the themed items. The Voidborne Gloo Wall skin is one of the items in the new collection. It has become available on the Indian server.

Like the previous Kitsune Gloo Wall (Densho brand), the Voidborne Gloo Wall skin is available in a paid event in a unique format. The premise of the event is set so that the skin is trapped behind five locks. Players must find the correct lock trapping it to obtain the Gloo Wall skin.

The event featuring Voidborne Gloo Wall skin is available until February 21, 2023, in Free Fire MAX

The event featuring the Voidborne Gloo Wall skin commenced on the Indian server on February 15, 2023, and entails the use of diamonds to obtain any reward. It will be available for a week before concluding on February 21, 2023.

There are five locks in the event, and you must spend diamonds to pick one. However, even if you pick up the wrong lock, you will still receive an item.

The prizes available in the new Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The rewards in the prize pool are as follows:

Voidborne Gloo Wall

Green Paint Backpack

Cube Fragment

Weapon Royale Voucher

Scan

The specifics of the lock prices are as follows:

1st lock – Nine diamonds

2nd lock – 19 diamonds

3rd lock – 49 diamonds

4th lock – 99 diamonds

5th lock – 399 diamonds

The overall cost of acquiring the Voidborne Gloo Wall skin alongside the other four items is 575 diamonds. This is undoubtedly a good deal, given that the Voidborne Gloo Wall skin features a special animation and belongs to the Monson Orakii.

Steps to get Voidborne Gloo Wall

You can follow these steps to collect the Voidborne Gloo Wall skin in the Free Fire MAX event:

Step 1: Access the Monson Orakii tab in the event section of Free Fire MAX.

Select the M.O. Wall from the available events (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the Go button under the M.O. Wall section to load the event interface.

Step 3: Select the lock you wish to remove by spending diamonds.

Step 4: Continue removing the locks until you have unlocked the Gloo Wall skin.

After acquiring the newly incorporated mythic Voidborne Gloo Wall, you can equip it from the weapon section of the battle royale title. Additionally, the skin grants players 20 brand points.

The items will be sent directly to your account.

List of items available in the Monson Orakii brand in Free Fire MAX

Monson Orakii brand items will be soon available (Image via Garena)

The items available under the Monson Orakii brand are as follows:

Silent Statement Bundle

Lacuna Genotype Bundle

Void Genotype Bundle

Voidborne Backpack

Nightlife Hoodie

Essential Turtleneck

White Turtleneck

Black Turtleneck

Each of these items has associated brand points, and collecting 200 of them will net you a free exclusive Antique Tempo Loot Box.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes