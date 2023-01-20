5 best Free Fire Gloo Wall skins to purchase in 2023 (MAX version)

Among all the items, the Gloo Wall Grenade is a fan-favorite utility used by many Garena Free Fire MAX players to improve offensive and defensive capabilities. The primary purpose of this utility is to create a protective wall when out in the open and take cover behind it so players can re-group and heal themselves and their teammates.

Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royale titles. The developers have consistently updated the game with new content, including events, items, and cosmetics. Skins and cosmetics play a significant role in giving players a striking and distinctive look, which enhances their gaming experience.

Like weapons, utilities are no strangers to their impressive list of colorful skins, giving players a chance to show off their new Gloo Wall skins.

One of the major downsides to this is that not everything is free in Free Fire. Players will have to fork over some real currency to buy diamonds (in-game purchasable currency), as most of the items and cosmetics offered in the game can only be bought with diamonds.

The cost of diamonds for each skin will vary, so players who are financially conservative will have to choose and buy their skins wisely.

Recommended Free Fire Gloo Wall Skins for 2023

1) Kitsune Kami

The Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall skin was launched on January 19, 2023, as part of the Densho Top-Up event, which is open till the 23. However, the Gloo Wall skin will be available until the 25.

The Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall features an overall design based on a traditional kitsune mask with a serpent head below each ear. The game allows you to unlock this skin through a mini-game where you would have to open one or a few locks, costing between 9 to 399 diamonds to unlock.

2) Color Vibes

The Color Vibes Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

This is one of the best-looking and most colorful skins you can equip. The design shares similarities with a loudspeaker system set, although it is more visually attractive with multiple color schemes.

Among the list of premium skins in the game, this one is relatively cheaper than the rest, as acquiring this skin will cost only 399 diamonds.

3) Stormbringer

The Stormbringer Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

A dragon-themed skin that was launched as part of the "Azure Dragon" Top-Up event in 2021. The skin has a radiant green design with a golden crown at the center and a glowing dragon symbol on both the bottom right and left.

This skin costs 599 diamonds and is a recommended buy.

4) Spikey Spine

The Spikey Spine Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Boasting a spikey look with color combinations of dark gray and magenta with neon blue lights on the top right and left corners, this skin was launched in 2020 as part of the "Spine Punk" Top-Up event. This skin has had a large fanbase for its design for a long time and has made multiple returns via Diwali passes and more events.

After the OB35 update, this skin can be purchased directly from the armory and costs 599 diamonds

5) Glo Technica

The Glo Technica Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

This skin was launched in 2021 as part of the "Tech Guru" Top-Up event and is visually the best-looking Gloo Wall skin sharing a futuristic and mythical design. With a color combination of pink, purple, and crystallized blue at the center and far ends, this is aesthetically one of the best-looking skins the game has to offer. This skin comes at 599 diamonds and is a recommended buy.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes