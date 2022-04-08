Free Fire gloo walls: How to get free gloo wall skins easily

Gamers can easily acquire most collectibles in Garena Free Fire by paying with diamonds. These in-game items are showcased in the Store, Lucky Royale section, and special events (collaborations, festival-based, or seasonal). Thus, it won't be an exaggeration to say that most in-game accessories can be unlocked with a few clicks.

Gloo walls, unlike most items in Free Fire, are relatively tougher to unlock due to their availability. Gloo wall skins don't have a specific in-game section in the store, but some methods are worth trying and allow users to claim them for free (directly or indirectly).

Garena Free Fire: Best methods to claim gloo walls for free

The low availability of gloo wall skins makes it challenging to acquire them, even by paying with diamonds. Still, players can consider the following methods to acquire these items for free:

Redemption codes

Users can redeem 12 to 16-character long redemption codes to acquire free rewards (Image via Garena)

Garena reveals various codes via livestreams or on special occasions/events that players can use on its rewards redemption website to redeem collectibles for free. These are 12 or 16-character long codes that work for a limited time in specific servers.

The redeemable rewards vary from in-game loadout items to outfit sets to special weapon cosmetics. Users also get a chance to claim free gloo wall skins via these redeem codes, so they should take a shot at redemption codes.

Gamers should note that redeem codes don't only offer permanent rewards but also temporary ones. Moreover, there are no redeem code generators that provide working codes, so they must avoid them as they can be fake/fraudulent.

Top Up events

Gloo wall – Deceptive Fearless is available via BTS Top Up II right now (Image via Garena)

The sole purpose of Top Up events is to claim free rewards after purchasing a specific amount of diamonds, and Garena often introduces new gloo wall skins via top-up events. Hence, players can easily buy the diamonds and claim gloo walls for free.

However, buying diamonds costs real money. Thus, users need to figure out a legitimate way to acquire diamonds at no cost. They can consider GPT apps and websites like Google Opinion Rewards, Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, Poll Pe, Poll Pay, etc., that provide gift cards for multiple platforms.

Users can claim Google Play balance or Play Store gift cards and use them in Garena Free Fire's in-game top-up section to purchase the required diamonds. Players can read more about getting free diamonds in the game here.

They can use the mentioned methods to acquire more than enough diamonds and use them in any special event to get free gloo walls and other rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer