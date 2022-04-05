Free Fire unlimited diamonds method and how to get free diamonds for OB33 update

Diamonds are among the most essential utilities in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant. They are involved with in-game transactions while buying accessories or acquiring collectibles. Thus, the demand for diamonds in Free Fire MAX and Free Fire always remains high.

Gamers often resort to diamond generators owing to the high-level demand listed online. Thus, they endanger their personal information by installing malicious software and risking Free Fire accounts. However, players should consider legitimate methods to acquire diamonds.

Note: Players should avoid using any diamond generators.

Garena Free Fire: The methods to acquire free diamonds without paying any money

The methods listed below will provide diamonds directly or indirectly. These methods are entirely legitimate but don't guarantee diamonds every day. Therefore, users need to be patient while employing them.

1) GPT apps and websites

Poll Pay is one of the famous GPT apps (Image via Google Play Store)

There are plenty of get-paid-to (GPT) apps and websites available online that offer an array of free rewards. The only condition to collect rewards is to complete specific tasks.

These apps feature multiple gift cards as free prizes, which one can further use in the game to acquire diamonds. Thus, users can focus on collecting maximum gift cards for platforms like Amazon, Netflix, PayPal, iTunes, and Google Play.

One can acquire the gift cards mentioned above by performing simple tasks like taking surveys or answering quizzes. Furthermore, a handful of the apps also feature tasks like watching videos.

Some prominent GPT apps that offer Google Play gift cards are Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, PollPe, and Swagbucks. Thus, one can acquire as many diamonds as they want.

2) Google Opnion Rewards

One can acquire Play Store balance using Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Another popular GPT app is Google's Survey app, which generates plenty of questions related to users' travel history or recent search activity. At certain moments, Google Opinion Rewards also provides surveys based on random subjects.

Thus, Google Opinion Rewards is the simplest way to acquire a free-of-cost Google Play balance by taking two to three-minute-long surveys or quizzes. However, one should note that Google Opinion Rewards generates surveys at varying frequencies.

3) Free giveaways

Giveaways are another way for users to obtain free diamonds. Several content creators organize giveaway contests regularly. Players can follow YouTubers and Streamers of the Free Fire community for updates on diamond giveaways.

Apart from giveaway contests, gamers can also consider participating in custom room matches, where they can find on the Discord servers of famous creators. Therefore, users can get diamonds and other coveted rewards in the game using their skill-set.

4) Redeem codes

The redemption codes are 12 to 16-character long (Image via Garena)

Garena's rewards redemption site grants various rewards using redeem codes. These rewards vary from loadout accessories, cards, and vouchers to item skins, outfits, gloo walls, and emotes.

Among these prestigious prizes, one can claim diamonds using 12/16-character redeem codes, but the availability status of these rewards is quite rare.

Disclaimer: Free Fire, alongside 53 other apps, was banned in India back in February 2022.

