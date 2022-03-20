Garena Free Fire redeem codes redemption process for South Asia server

Each month brings new in-game content in Garena Free Fire in terms of collectibles. These items are either a part of an event, store, Lucky Royale, or alternative. Therefore, players have to pay hefty amounts of diamonds, Free Fire's in-game currency, to acquire collectibles.

The prices of in-game rewards have contributed to the popularity of redemption codes, especially in the South Asian region. Garena provides these redemption codes via special events or streams. Players can also check out the redemption codes on Sportskeeda's "Free Fire Redeem Code - Today" page.

The following section will shed some light on the process players from the Indian subcontinent and other South Asian countries should follow to use redemption codes.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government as of 14 February. Hence, gamers should download the MAX variant to enjoy the in-game content.

Garena Free Fire: The complete process for South Asian players to use redemption codes

Before getting started with the process, players who use guest IDs must bind the same with social media accounts like Facebook, VK, Twitter, or Google. The option to link an account with the guest ID is given in the game's settings, where users can use the suitable platform to log in and attack the app.

After successfully linking the guest account with desired social media platform ID, users need to look for and copy a redemption code. They can find redeem codes for 20 March 2022 here. However, one must remember that most redemption codes are country-specific; thus, most cannot be used everywhere.

After copying an active code, players should follow the steps given below to redeem the same:

Step 1: Visit Garena's "Rewards Redemption Site" and login using the account that players have linked to their in-game IDs.

Step 2: After the site authorizes the login, players must paste the redemption in the three given boxes and press "Confirm."

Step 3: The site will take some time for processing. If the code is active, players will receive the rewards directly in their accounts; otherwise, one will have to repeat the process with a valid code.

The diamond rewards will be added to the in-game wallets, while the other redeemed prizes will appear in the inventory/vault.

