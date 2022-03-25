5 best active Free Fire Discord servers in 2022

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most loved mobile battle royale games globally as it boasts a massive active userbase. The popular shooter is among the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store, clocking over one billion installs, a milestone it reached in 2021.

Like other popular mobile BR games, the Free Fire community has also grown a lot, which can be considered a byproduct of the enormous userbase. Many fans follow YouTubers that produce Free Fire content.

The Free Fire community has also made their way to Discord via the servers created by famous gamers.

Note: This article has considered the number of members for ranking the Discord servers.

Garena Free Fire: Best active Discord servers in 2022 for the community of popular BR game

5) Total Gaming

Total Gaming's server (Image via Discord)

Members: 160,667 (as of 24 March 2022)

160,667 (as of 24 March 2022) Link to join: Here

Total Gaming is the most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTube channel. His channel has registered over 31.7 million subscribers with an aggregate of over 5.6 billion views.

His Discord server has 160k members, which has a decent number of active users. However, the numbers have decreased over time as Total Gaming's Discord server once had over 390k members.

4) A_S Gaming

A_S Gaming's server (Image via Discord)

Members: 208,360 (as of 24 March 2022)

208,360 (as of 24 March 2022) Link to join: Here

Unlike Total Gaming, A_S Gaming's Discord server has seen growth in the past few months and currently has over 208k members. It is linked with Sahil Rana's YouTuber channel of the same name that boasts over 16.8 million subscribers.

Total Gaming didn't have many channels, but A_S Gaming, on the contrary, provides plenty of options to users that they can avail of after joining the server.

3) Gyan Gaming

Gyan Gaming's server (Image via Discord)

Members: 243,836 (as of 24 March 2022)

243,836 (as of 24 March 2022) Link to join: Here

Gyan Gaming is one of the most popular Indian gaming channels managed by Gyan Sujan. The famous YouTuber is known for his funny videos featuring in-game content and vlogs.

His Discord server is among the top three, with over 243.8k members and several active users. Fans watch livestreams, play several roles, and scroll through an array of available channels.

2) Desi Gamers

Desi Gamers' server (Image via Discord)

Members: 312, 445 (as of 24 March 2022)

312, 445 (as of 24 March 2022) Link to join: Here

Amitbhai is another wildly popular content creator in India with over 12.7 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, Desi Gamers. Amit's Discord shares its name with his YouTube channel and has a member count of 312.4k.

Like previous entries on this list, the Discord server allows users to connect with potential teammates via different channels.

1) Two Side Gamers

Two Side Gamers' server (Image via Discord)

Members: 434,574 (as of 24 March 2022)

434,574 (as of 24 March 2022) Link to join: Here

Unlike previous entries on this list, the "Two Side Gamers" YouTube channel is managed by two gamers, Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain. The partners have done well in establishing a staggering fanbase with over 10 million subscribers. The Two Side Gamers also has over 1.6 billion lifetime views and multiple sister channels.

The Discord server of Two Side Gamers is the most popular and active on this list, with over 434.5k members. Although the numbers have seen a slight decline recently, the server is inarguably the best, with more than 120K difference in terms of members to the next Discord server on this list.

Disclaimer: GOI's Ministry of Electronics and IT has blocked Free Fire in India. Thus, gamers should use the MAX variant to access their in-game user IDs.

