Free unlimited Free Fire diamonds hacks: Are they illegal?

The in-game content in Garena Free Fire has diversified over time with updates. Players can spot drastic changes in the popular battle royale game compared to the initial version that Garena launched in 2017. It has witnessed an overwhelming escalation in numbers in recent years.

Garena has been introducing new in-game collectibles to appease the massive userbase. Consequently, in-app purchases have also been upscaled due to an enhanced number of gamers. Thus, diamonds have become an essential commodity for users who desire to acquire different accessories.

The increase in demand for diamonds has also led to the rise of several fraudulent free diamond generators. Individuals can get search results for a plethora of "unlimited free diamond" hacks.

Garena Free Fire: Several free diamond generators or hacks listed online are scams

The hacks or tools listed for diamond generation can be identified with keywords like "100% Working," "Generate 100,000 diamonds," and "Get free diamonds." However, these diamond hacks have no application, and they can harm users by getting their FF accounts banned.

Since these diamond generators modify or interact with game clients, they become illegal as per Garena's anti-hack policy. Suppose the game's anti-cheat system detects any diamond hack or tool. In that case, it will implicate a ban, either a permanent or temporary ban on the player IDs, which is non-negotiable.

Things that lead to account suspensions (Image via Garena)

Here's the stance of the developers on any case of hack or cheating that players are caught in:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Moreover, the developers have cleared the air around any online advertisement featuring free or cheap diamonds:

"Anyone who offers you free in-game stuff isn't doing it to be nice. Money from gamers has become valuable scams for con artists. Only buy your in-game diamonds from legitimate sources, and never trust an offer that sounds too good to be true."

Gamers are suggested to report any modified APK file or tool for the game using Garena's help center. They can also go ahead and report any other player using a hack.

The hacks users need to be wary of, apart from diamond hacks, are:

Diamond Hack

Head shot only

Location tracker/Map hack

One Hit-Kill

Translucent Bullets

Translucent Road

Ultra-Fast Movement/Speed Hack

Vehicle Hack (allows cheaters to pass through walls)

(allows cheaters to pass through walls) Wall Hack (allows cheaters to hide inside walls &rocks)

It should also be noted that Free Fire is no longer available in India, so Indian users should install the MAX variant to access their IDs on the country's server.

