How Free Fire redeem code generators and third party sites can harm your FF account: All you need to know

The soaring costs of in-game collectibles haven't been an issue for many Free Fire players, as they spend a plethora of diamonds to grab the same. There are various in-game items that include skins, cards, loadout items, characters, gloo walls, outfits, and more, which cost hundreds of diamonds.

However, many users rely on free-of-cost methods to procure different accessories in Free Fire. Such people are the reason why redemption codes have amassed unmatched popularity. Gamers can redeem rewards using these redemption codes via Garena's website, as it is evident by their name.

Recently, players have started spotting many websites and applications that claim to feature redeem code generators. Fans can also find keywords like "100% working," "generate redeem codes," and more alongside plenty of redemption codes (mostly fake). Thus, the credibility of these generators is quite questionable.

Garena Free Fire: Redemption code generators are fake and can harm FF accounts

Users should know that Garena provides redemption codes via live streams or special occasions. Thus, there is no chance for any third-party site or generator to provide a redemption code without Garena's authorization. Hence, the claim by such sites and apps is misleading.

Moreover, such redeem code generator apps or third-party websites often feature malware. Gamers have more chances to put their devices and data at actual risk than receiving any redemption code from a website or application. Therefore, they should avoid these Free Fire redeem code generators.

Apart from that, these redeem code generators are also not good for the safety of Free Fire accounts. The most prevalent claim on the code generator websites is that they offer a code generation tool.

Now, it is clearly against the guidelines of Garena to use any third-party tool that tries to interact with the game client.

If an account is found using gameplay enhancements, hacks, diamonds, or any tools, the same will receive a suspension as per Garena. Here's what they have to say about cheaters (user of any unauthorized third-party program) and hackers:

Apart from avoiding the use of any third-party app, including redeem code generator tools, players should also know the following things about redemption codes:

There are 12 characters (capital letters and numbers) in a redemption code.

After redemption, the diamond or gold reward will reflect in the in-game wallets, while other prizes will be added to the vault or inventory.

It is important to note that all redemption codes have an expiry date, and using them beyond that date will be of no help.

To redeem rewards for the guest accounts, users must bind them with a social media account (Facebook, VK, Twitter, or Google).

Apart from the redeem code generators, there are other tools like diamond generators or hack mods that gamers came across online. Hence, they should avoid them at all costs.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India as of 14 February 2022; hence, users should refrain from using it and download the MAX variant instead.

