New Free Fire MAX Valentine's Top-Up event: Get free Feathering backpack and Sickly Sweet Katana

Valentine's Day events are flowing into Free Fire MAX with a new top-up event featuring a Feathering backpack and Sickly Sweet Katana being the latest in the fray. The event was added right after the completion of Ruins Top-Up on February 12, 2023.

The new Valentine's-themed event features two rewards, and you can get one each after meeting the particular top-up threshold. You will have time until February 19, 2023, to complete the events and get the cosmetics into your account.

You may read through the following sections to learn more about the requirements and other details of the ongoing top-up event.

New Valentine's Top-Up event starts in Free Fire MAX, offers Feathering backpack

The new Valentine's Top-Up event started on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on February 13, 2023, and it will be available to users to benefit from until February 19, 2023. It features two purchase thresholds at 100 and 300 diamonds.

The details of the prizes up for grabs at each level are as follows:

The two purchase requirements of the current Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Feathering backpack

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Katana – Sickly Sweet

The items in the top-up event are free, as you only need to purchase the required quantity of diamonds to become eligible for the rewards instead of spending the premium in-game currency. Additionally, any in-game purchase will be counted towards both rewards. Thus, you can acquire both items with 300 diamonds.

Procedure to get Feathering backpack and Sickly Sweet Katana through the new Free Fire MAX Valentine's Top-Up event

You are essentially required to purchase the prescribed number of diamonds in your game account, and subsequently, you will become eligible for the corresponding rewards from the event. Follow these steps to quickly acquire Feathering backpack and Sickly Sweet Katana in the game:

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX's top-up section to purchase the required diamonds.

The price of diamonds in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Purchase the preferred number of diamonds while keeping the event's requirements in check.

Purchasing 300 diamonds makes the most sense, so going any further is not advisable. If you wish to acquire more in-game currency, breaking the purchase into multiple phases will enable you to get more rewards from multiple top-up events.

Step 3: Access the event section once the payment is complete and the diamonds will be credited to your account.

Select the Valentine's Top-Up from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select the Valentine's Top-Up section under the events tab.

Step 5: Click on the Claim button beside the rewards based on the requirements you met to receive the items.

Finally, the acquired backpack can be equipped through the vault, while the Katana skin will be accessible from the weapon section of the game. Some players might find the event worth their time owing to the attractive free rewards, while others might deem the items insignificant. In this case, biding time for the next event may be in your best interest.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes